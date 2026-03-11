On Tuesday night, two of the best teams in the NBA squared off as the Boston Celtics visited the San Antonio Spurs. As expected, the two teams have brought their A-games, with the game being tied at the half, 58-58. However, circumstances may be in the Spurs' favor, especially after Jaylen Brown received an early trip to the locker room after racking up two technical fouls in quick succession in the second quarter.

With a little less than four minutes remaining in the period, Brown handled the rock along the right elbow as he navigated Stephon Castle's defense. The Celtics star, however, proceeded to turn the ball over after losing room along the sidelines. Irate, Brown confronted crew chief Tyler Ford in animated fashion, screaming and pointing at him to try and make his case that he was, indeed, pushed by the Spurs sophomore.

Ford then blew his whistle on Brown, giving him a technical. But the Celtics star wasn't done ranting to the point where umpire Suyesh Mehta felt as though one technical foul on him wasn't enough.

Jaylen Brown has been EJECTED after being assessed a double technical foul for his reaction to this no-call 😳 Foul or nah? 🤔

pic.twitter.com/1SzvGD4edW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 11, 2026

Before exiting the game, Brown put up eight points, seven assists, and one steal in 15 minutes of play. The Celtics will now be without Brown for the final 27 or so minutes of the contest, thrusting Jayson Tatum into undisputed first option duties.

Article Continues Below

Celtics look to continue punching above weight class

All season long, the Celtics have surprised the NBA world. Even without Tatum and even after gutting the roster due to luxury tax reasons, the Celtics have remained one of the best teams in the league. So while losing Brown to an ejection certainly hurts, this kind of adversity is nothing the team hasn't seen in the past.

The Spurs are definitely favored now for the rest of the game, but no one should be surprised if the Celtics pull out a gutsy win on the road.