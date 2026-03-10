Fans will be treated to a potential preview of the NBA Finals as the Boston Celtics visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Tuesday. The Celtics, however, could be handicapped after Payton Pritchard was added to the injury report.

Boston is coming off back-to-back wins, including an impressive victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 109-98, at Rocket Arena on Sunday. But it won't be easy against the Spurs, who are looking to extend their eight-game winning streak at home.

Payton Pritchard's injury status vs. Spurs

According to the NBA injury report, Pritchard is listed as questionable due to a neck spasm.

If he sits out, the Celtics will have to find another dependable scorer. The 28-year-old guard is averaging a career-high 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 32.5 minutes off the bench.

But as the Celtics have proven all year, they have enough depth to cover for any absence. The team is already without Nikola Vucevic, who is out for at least three weeks due to a finger injury.

Of course, there is also the return of Jayson Tatum, who has been nothing but impressive in his two games since recovering from an Achilles injury. He is expected to suit up against the Spurs.

If Pritchard is sidelined, Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonzalez, and Ron Harper Jr. could soak up his minutes.

Boston is 22-11 on the road, while San Antonio is 24-6 at home. Both teams are on a roll recently, with the Celtics going 8-2 in their last 10 games and the Spurs losing only once in their last 10 assignments.

They will battle at 8 p.m. ET.