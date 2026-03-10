Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Isaac “El Pitbull” Cruz are in serious talks for a highly anticipated rematch this summer, with the bout expected to take place at the super lightweight limit of 140 pounds. The news was first revealed by veteran boxing reporter Mike Coppinger on the Inside Ring Show, sending shockwaves through the boxing community and reigniting memories of their first electric encounter.

The two fighters first met in December 2021 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in a bout that delivered everything boxing fans had hoped for. Davis, the Baltimore-born knockout artist, survived a ferocious challenge from Cruz, ultimately earning a unanimous decision victory to retain his WBA lightweight title. Cruz, fighting on pure heart and relentless pressure, pushed “Tank” to his limits and won over millions of new fans despite coming up short on the scorecards. Many observers felt the fight was closer than the judges' cards reflected, and the appetite for a rematch has never truly faded.

Now, nearly five years later, both men return with more seasoning, more stakes, and something to prove. Davis, one of boxing's most marketable stars, has continued to assert himself as one of the sport's elite pound-for-pound fighters. His devastating power and slick defensive skills remain his calling cards, but questions have lingered about how he handles pressure fighters willing to walk through fire. Cruz remains exactly that kind of fighter, a relentless, high-volume brawler who makes every round uncomfortable.

The move to 140 pounds adds a fascinating new wrinkle to the rematch narrative. Both men have operated primarily at lightweight, but stepping up in class opens the door to a fresher, potentially more explosive version of each fighter. The weight class is stacked with talent, and a marquee name like Davis entering that division would shake things up considerably.

For Cruz, this is a redemption tour. He's never truly believed he lost the first fight, and a rematch gives him the stage to settle the debate once and for all. For Davis, it's an opportunity to silence doubters and prove the first victory was no fluke.

If negotiations hold, expect this one to be one of the most electric fights of the summer boxing calendar.