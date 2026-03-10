It's difficult to assess just how quickly Victor Wembanyama is improving. While he's previously provided the basketball world with capabilities they hadn't seen, the San Antonio Spurs generational talent is now seemingly reaching new heights nightly. As he continues to come into his own, the 22-year-old appears to be doing so at a lightning quick pace.

Given the rapid progression, ClutchPoints asked the two-time NBA All-Star if he's noticing the growth to his game at the same rate we're witnessing it.

“Yeah, for sure. For sure. I think the main thing, in general, for a guy like me…I mean, there's just one guy like me, right,” Wembanyama paused, acknowledging his gravity.

“The main thing is conditioning, how my conditioning evolves,” the 7-foot-5 center continued. “And if you get enough rest and you do the right things, take care of your body enough during the season, your conditioning gets better. It's not like your shape get worse and worse. Your conditioning gets better. And when you combine this with the study of the game film and a will to not repeat the mistakes many times, yeah, you do get better.”

In posing the question with some context, ClutchPoints asked Wembanyama if he can do things now that he might've struggled with just a couple of months ago.

“I feel like I get better and I get more comfortable and more in control,” the 2023 first overall draft pick responded.

pic.twitter.com/u65kEnHilT — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) March 9, 2026

It's control that's recently led to yet another honor for the unanimous 2023-2024 NBA Rookie of the Year.

Victor Wembanyama named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

In winning the league's West Player of the Week award for the stretch ending March 8, Wembanyama notched the accolade for second time this season and the third time in his career.

The reigning Western Conference Player of the Month helped guide San Antonio to a 4-0 record, averaging 26 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.8 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 28.7 minutes, while shooting 55.6% (35-63) from the field, 44.0% (11-25) from three-point range and 82.1% (23-28) from the foul line.

After posting 10 points, eight rebounds, six blocks and three steals in just 24 minutes in a 131-91 victory at the Philadelphia 76ers to wrap up the team's annual Rodeo Road Trip, Wemby returned to the Frost Bank Center to help the Spurs pick up wins over the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets.

The Spurs' leading scorer became the first player in NBA history to record 38 points (12-24 FG, 4-10 3FG, 10-11 FT), 16 rebounds, five blocks and three assists while knocking down four three-pointers in 39 minutes in a 126-106 win vs. Detroit on March 5. With that performance, Wembanyama recorded his 13th career game with 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, 3+ threes and 3+ blocks in game. Only one player has more in NBA history, Kevin Durant with 15.

The following night, the Defensive Player of the Year favorite tallied 27 points (11-21, FG, 4-9 3FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four blocks in just 22 minutes to help his team rally from a 25-point deficit, including a dunk with 16 seconds left, in a 116-112 win vs. the Clippers. Wemby capped off the week with 29 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 3FG, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks and two steals in 30 minutes, defeating Houston 145-120 on March 8.

They're the kinds of numbers and feats that are occurring more and more often.