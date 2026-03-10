The Phoenix Suns have won two games on the bounce in the buildup to their trip to the Milwaukee Bucks and are 37-27 for the season, still looking at the top half of the Western Conference. The Bucks, meanwhile, have lost five of their last six games but get an unlikely boost for this one.

Taurean Prince, who last played for Milwaukee back in November, has been listed on the official injury report as questionable, an upgrade from the ‘out’ status he has sported since his surgery. Prince played just eight games at the start of the season before what was initially described as a neck strain was later diagnosed as a herniated disc, an injury that ultimately required surgery on Nov. 13.

Regardless, he has a chance to play against Phoenix, which cannot be said about Kevin Porter Jr., who is the only player the Bucks have listed as out for this game. The Suns, meanwhile, still have Dillon Brooks out while Jordan Goodwin is listed as questionable due to a left calf strain.

Taurean Prince injury status vs. Suns

The veteran forward is listed as questionable following neck surgery, putting him in line for a potential return after missing roughly four months and 55 consecutive games. Prince has been doing on-court work during practices and shootarounds in recent weeks, but there had been little indication that a game return was imminent.

If he does suit up Tuesday night, it would mark his first NBA appearance since Milwaukee’s Nov. 4 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Last season, he knocked down 43.9% of his three-point attempts on 4.2 attempts per game, which ranked third-best in the NBA among qualified shooters.

The Bucks enter the matchup with a 27–36 record and come into this game after a lopsided 130–91 loss to the Orlando Magic. Phoenix enters the contest in far better form.

The Suns have won four of their last five games and are have a much better outlook than recent weeks when it comes to injuries. They will be looking to continue the recent momentum for another straightforward win.

Bucks injury report

Alex Antetokounmpo — Out (G League two-way)

Kevin Porter Jr. — Out (Right knee synovitis)

Taurean Prince — Questionable (Neck surgery recovery)

Cormac Ryan — Out (G League two-way)

Suns injury report

Grayson Allen — Questionable (Right knee injury management)

Jordan Goodwin — Questionable (Left calf strain)

Dillon Brooks — Out (Left hand fracture)

Mark Williams — Out (Left foot third metatarsal stress reaction)