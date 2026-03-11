Some would argue that the officials robbed fans of what would have been an even more exciting matchup between the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs. In the second quarter, Celtics star Jaylen Brown was ejected from an eventual 125-116 loss to the Spurs after being whistled for two quick technical fouls, with Brown being livid over a no-call where he felt as though he was shoved out of bounds by Stephon Castle.

Brown confronted crew chief Tyler Ford and was even pointing his finger towards him. Ford then blew a technical foul on the Celtics star, which had Brown even more irate. His rant could not be stopped even though his teammates were trying to calm him down, and it reached the point where umpire Suyash Mehta felt as though an ejection was warranted courtesy of his second technical.

After the game, Ford explained the crew's decision to get the Celtics star out of the game early.

“(The first technical was) for aggressively pointing and using profanity and resentment to the no call,” Ford said in the Pool Report, via Brett Siegel, NBA insider for ClutchPoints. “(The second technical was called because) he aggressively approached a game official while pointing and using profanity.”

Celtics' Jaylen Brown cannot let emotions get the better of him

Many will debate whether or not Brown was in the right on the play he blew a gasket. Nevertheless, as one of the Celtics' stars and go-to options, Brown cannot let no-calls like that trigger him to the point of literal no return.

Superstars have responsibilities in the NBA, and Brown has to know not to let his emotions get the better of him. This is a regular season game, thankfully for the Celtics, but come playoff time, this can never happen.

Before being ejected from the game, Brown put up eight points and seven assists in 15 minutes.