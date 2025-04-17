The Brooklyn Nets had high expectations for Nic Claxton this season after signing him to a four-year, $97 million contract. While the sixth-year center showed flashes of the two-way play that led to his life-changing payday, he struggled to live up to the billing.

“It was a very humbling season. It was a lot of highs, a lot of lows for me. Just physically, mentally, spiritually, everything. It was a lot,” Claxton said. “Just [need to make sure I'm] not repeating the same thing over again [with the injuries]. Making sure I have a good summer. Last time, I wasn't able to work out much because of my back. Just making sure I come in prepared and I'm not playing catch-up. [Making sure] I get myself in the best shape as possible.”

Claxton emerged as one of the NBA's top centers during the 2022-23 season, finishing ninth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting and making significant improvements offensively. However, his production has trended downward over the last two years.

The former second-round pick averaged 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.4 blocks on 56.3 percent shooting over 70 appearances this season. Opponents outscored Brooklyn by 12.6 points per 100 possessions during his minutes, the fifth-worst mark among 100 centers who averaged over 15 minutes per game.

Claxton continued to struggle to maintain his composure in games. He was ejected three times throughout the season and served a one-game suspension in February after accruing his sixth flagrant foul point.

Nic Claxton will use offseason to regroup after forgettable season with Nets

While his poor net rating and ejections are concerning, the Nets did not put Claxton in optimal circumstances for success during a tanking season. He played the first half of the year with a non-shooting point guard in Ben Simmons and finished alongside backups and G-League call-ups as Brooklyn angled for top lottery odds.

The Georgia product also began the year behind schedule after missing the preseason with a hamstring injury. He received an epidural for a back injury in November that he later revealed had limited his training during the offseason.

Claxton said the back ailment remains an issue nearly a year later.

“I still need to get right. It's still bothering me, honestly,” he told reporters during his exit interview. “But we got the whole offseason. I was still able to play 70 games. That's a blessing, being able to do that three seasons in a row. I don't take that for granted. No major injuries. I'll have time to lock in on it this summer.”

As is the case for most of the Nets roster, Nic Claxton's future is uncertain as the team moves forward in its rebuild. The 26-year-old can be part of Brooklyn's next iteration or included in a trade, potentially for a star.

Claxton's contract should be movable if he can return to form following a healthy offseason. Brooklyn frontloaded the deal, paying him the bulk of the $97 million commitment in the first two years. With the NBA's salary cap rising, he will make 13.99 percent and 11.50 percent of the salary cap in the contract's final two years, respectively.

Despite his murky future, Brooklyn's longest-tenured player is focusing on being part of a turnaround.

“Getting to the playoffs and winning more games. Working on turning that corner,” Claxton said of his expectations. “I know it's not easy, winning in this league, but we're gonna do it.”