The NBA suspended Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton for one game without pay after he accrued his sixth flagrant foul point of the season. Claxton will serve the suspension when the Nets host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

Claxton was assessed a flagrant one after he shoved Justin Champagnie in the back during Monday's loss to the Washington Wizards. The sixth-year center has been ejected after picking up flagrant twos twice this season. He clotheslined Dyson Daniels during the Nets' season-opener and hit Franz Wagner in the face during the closing minutes of a Dec. 1 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Claxton was also ejected and fined $25,000 for throwing the ball in the stands during the first half of a Jan. 1 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Nic Claxton suspended after picking up flagrant foul in Nets' loss vs. Wizards

Claxton has admitted that controlling his emotions during the heat of competition has been a struggle.

“It's just having more situational awareness,” he said after his ejection in Brooklyn's season opener. “Maybe I need to talk to a therapist or something. Whatever I do, I can’t get kicked out of games. I need to be there for my team.”

Expand Tweet

Claxton's inability to maintain his composure has cost the Nets in the past. The 25-year-old was ejected during the fourth quarter of a playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022. He had two more ejections last season and tallied 10 technical fouls.

Claxton has been one of the NBA's top defenders of late following a slow start to the season. He leads the league in blocks in February, averaging 2.8 per game. The Nets rank first in defense during a 7-3 stretch over their last 10 appearances, allowing 98.8 points per game on 42.1 percent shooting.

With Claxton sidelined vs. Oklahoma City, Day'Ron Sharpe will start at center. The fourth-year big man has also performed well of late, averaging 9.7 points on 62 percent shooting with 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in February.