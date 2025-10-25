A bizarre moment unfolded at Barclays Center on Wednesday night as a fan stormed the court during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 131-124 win over the Brooklyn Nets, running straight toward Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell. With just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter, play was abruptly stopped when the fan sprinted onto the floor, phone in hand, and approached Mitchell as if attempting to record or take a selfie.

Mitchell, visibly startled, immediately backed away while referees blew their whistles to halt the action.

Security quickly tackled and removed the fan from the court as both teams watched in disbelief. Players from both sides appeared shaken but maintained their composure while the situation was resolved. After a brief delay, the game resumed, and Cleveland managed to close out the contest despite a furious late rally from Brooklyn.

This fan rushed the court and ran up to Donovan Mitchell. 😳 (h/t @HoodiGarland) pic.twitter.com/qR4cmFWR0D — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 25, 2025

Mitchell, who led the Cavaliers with 35 points, helped secure the victory even as the incident briefly disrupted the team’s momentum. “It was just a weird moment,” a Cavaliers staffer reportedly said postgame. “You don’t expect someone to just run up on a player like that; it could have been dangerous.”

The NBA is expected to review the situation, as the league enforces strict fan conduct policies that prohibit entering the court under any circumstances. Offenders typically face lifetime arena bans, potential criminal trespassing charges, and other penalties depending on local laws.

Despite the chaos, the Cavaliers maintained their focus to improve their early-season record. Brooklyn, led by Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr., who both scored over 30 points, nearly erased Cleveland’s double-digit lead in the final quarter, but Mitchell’s clutch play ensured the Cavs held on.

The incident serves as yet another reminder of the NBA’s ongoing efforts to protect players and maintain boundaries between fans and athletes in an increasingly social media-driven era.