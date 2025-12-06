The Chicago Blackhawks have some signs of improvement this season. Jeff Blashill has this team playing promising hockey during his first season. And a major reason for this, as many expected before the year, is franchise cornerstone Connor Bedard.

Bedard is a former first-overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft. He had a promising rookie season, leading the team in points. He would go on to lead the team in points again in 2024-25. However, the Blackhawks star struggled at times during the year. He wasn't bad by any means, but the season certainly wasn't easy.

In 2025-26, though, he has come alive. He currently leads the Blackhawks with 18 goals and 39 points through 27 games. Bedard is fourth in the NHL in points. He trails only Macklin Celebrini, Connor McDavid, and Nathan MacKinnon. Some have wondered whether this run is simply a hot start, but head coach Jeff Blashill disagreed.

“He’s obviously taken that big step this year to that next level,” Blashill said of his franchise star, via The Athletic. “This isn’t a good start to me; it is kind of what he is. We see it on a nightly basis. He does it different ways, gets opportunities different ways, and sets up a lot of guys, too. He could have more points, to be honest with you. It’s just been a good maturation process.”

Bedard's play has aided Chicago's overall performance, as well. At this time, they own the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. They are in the thick of the playoffs with the season entering its third month. If things continue, Bedard may be able to take home some hardware for his play in 2025-26.