The Houston Rockets closed out a 117–98 win over the Phoenix Suns, but the real headline was Kevin Durant making NBA history with his 31024 total career points. With his 28-point performance on 11-of-17 shooting, Durant officially pushed his career points total past the Kevin 31000 mark — becoming the eighth player ever to reach it. He now sits above Julius Erving and just behind Wilt Chamberlain. And when ClutchFans’ Vanessa Richardson asked what the kid from PG County would’ve said about hitting 31,000, Durant didn’t blink.

Vanessa Richardson: "If I had told the kid growing up from PG County, Maryland that he would be accomplishing all this [31,000 points], what would he have said?" KD: "I'd have said, 'Damn right!'" pic.twitter.com/qNSiVmxj9W — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) December 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I’d have said, ‘Damn right!’” he replied, a full quote that summed up decades of grind in two perfect words.

Kevin Durant’s season has backed every bit of that confidence. He entered the night averaging elite efficiency, giving the Rockets steady scoring, late-game control, and veteran composure. His regular-season line shows it clearly: 25.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 49.3% shooting, 37.0% from three, and 88.2% at the line in 35.7 minutes across 17 games, plus a steal per night and low turnovers. This isn’t a legend coasting. It’s a legend still driving.

Houston’s win lifted the Rockets to 15–5, solid at No. 2 in the West. Phoenix fell to 13–10 and seventh. The Suns traded Kevin Durant in a blockbuster move that sent him to the Rockets in the offseason. Tonight, he showed exactly who won the deal. With four rebounds, eight assists, and three steals, Durant didn’t chase the moment — he owned it.

A Statement Night for the Rockets

From the moment he stepped on the floor, the energy sharpened. Then the crowd surged. Soon, the Rockets fed off his pace and poise, turning the game into a showcase of how seamlessly Durant still bends defenses. There was no forcing, no hunting. Instead, it was pure mastery and presence: just Kevin Durant reminding everyone that history isn’t a finish line; it’s a rhythm he keeps redefining.

Meanwhile, the Suns tried to slow him with pressure and length, but nothing disrupted his calm. In fact, he played with the clarity of a superstar who knows exactly where he stands in the all-time hierarchy.

So if this is the fire fueling him past 31,000, what will it look like when he climbs even higher?