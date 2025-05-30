The Cleveland Cavaliers may not be in the playoffs anymore, but two of their most iconic former players just gave fans a moment to remember. After Game 5 of the Knicks and Pacers series at Madison Square Garden, Kevin Love and JR Smith shared an emotional reunion on the court.

The scene unfolded as the final buzzer sounded. Cameras caught the two former Cavaliers smiling, laughing, and hugging it out near midcourt, reminding everyone of the championship bond that still connects them.

Former champs Kevin Love and JR Smith hug it out on the Madison Square Garden floor after Game 5 of the Knicks and Pacers 👏 (via @HoHighlights)pic.twitter.com/eN8h3T5Gha — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 30, 2025

For many fans, it was an instant flashback to 2016. That was the year Love and Smith helped lead Cleveland to its first and only NBA championship, shocking the basketball world by coming back from a 3 to 1 series deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors.

Love’s hustle and defense, Smith’s fearless shooting and energy, both were crucial to Cleveland’s title run. That victory did more than break a decades-long drought; it created a brotherhood among the players that has lasted long after the final confetti fell in Cleveland.

Since that magical season, their paths have taken different turns.

Kevin Love now plays for the Miami Heat, serving as a veteran presence and locker room leader. Though his on-court minutes have been reduced, his experience and composure remain invaluable.

Off the court, he has become one of the NBA’s most vocal advocates for mental health and continues to support causes close to his heart, including his growing interest in art and philanthropy.

JR Smith, on the other hand, has stepped away from professional basketball and taken on a whole new identity.

He enrolled at North Carolina A and T State University and joined the men’s golf team, where he has earned a 4.0 GPA and praise for his commitment to his education and his game. His story has become one of the most inspiring second acts in recent sports memory.

Their embrace at Madison Square Garden was more than just a feel-good moment. It was a powerful reminder of everything they achieved together and the unbreakable bond forged in Cleveland.

In a league that’s always looking forward, this was a moment that took everyone back, and made it feel just as meaningful as it did the first time.