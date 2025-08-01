The Cleveland Cavaliers enter the 2025-26 NBA season with a bitter taste in their mouths and unfinished business. Despite a stellar 64-18 regular season, second-best in franchise history, the Cavs' campaign ended in disappointment. The Indiana Pacers, behind a relentless and red-hot playoff run, ousted them in just five games in the second round. While many dismissed the collapse as a case of bad timing and unfortunate matchups, the sting remains.

Cleveland had surpassed even the Boston Celtics to claim the top seed in the East last season. That dominance wasn’t a fluke. Powered by Donovan Mitchell’s explosive scoring, Darius Garland’s finesse, Evan Mobley’s two-way brilliance, and Jarrett Allen’s interior presence, the Cavaliers looked every bit like championship material.

Now, entering the 2025 offseason, the Cavs are still being treated like contenders. DraftKings projects them to win 55.5 games, the most in the East. Only the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder has a higher over/under at 62.5.

The Cavaliers did get better this offseason. They brought in Lonzo Ball, a savvy playmaker and defensive upgrade for the second unit, in exchange for Isaac Okoro. The core starting five—Mitchell, Garland, De’Andre Hunter, Mobley, and Allen—remains intact. The bench boasts names like Ball, Ty Jerome, Sam Merrill, and Max Strus, all capable of contributing valuable points.

But for all their depth and top-end talent, Cleveland still lacks one critical element: consistent three-point shooting from a proven playoff-caliber veteran.

Why signing Seth Curry is the final piece the Cavs need

If there’s one move the Cavaliers can make to complete their roster and raise their floor in the playoffs, it’s signing Seth Curry.

At 34, Curry is no longer in his prime, but he remains one of the league’s most lethal perimeter shooters. He’s a career 43.1% shooter from deep, and even in a down 2024-25 campaign for the Hornets, he shot a respectable 45.6% on threes. He’s proven on the biggest stage, having played playoff basketball with the Mavericks, Sixers, and Nets.

For a team like Cleveland, which sometimes stagnates offensively in half-court playoff settings, especially when Mitchell or Garland is trapped, Curry provides crucial off-ball gravity. His mere presence on the wing stretches the floor, opens driving lanes, and gives defenses second thoughts.

Seth Curry tribute. stats as a Charlotte Hornet (76 GP): • 6.8 PPG

• 44.8 3PT%

• 86.3 FT% Seth will not return to the Hornets next year. 🎥: via Hornets pic.twitter.com/Bcvw5GjylH — Hornets Muse (@_HornetsMuse_) July 16, 2025

Cleveland’s playoff downfall last season wasn’t defense; it was scoring when things got tight. They lacked someone outside their big three who could knock down open shots reliably and quickly, particularly when cornered into kick-out situations. Seth Curry offers exactly that, plus veteran calm and playoff IQ.

Let’s break down why Curry fits so well:

Elite floor spacing

Curry’s shooting numbers speak for themselves:

Career 3P%: 43.3%

3P% on Catch-and-Shoot opportunities: consistently above 45% over the last four healthy seasons

2021–2023 Playoff 3P%: 46.8%

He doesn’t need the ball in his hands, doesn’t require plays run for him, and thrives as an off-ball mover. This would complement Lonzo Ball in second-unit setups and give Mitchell or Garland a lethal sniper when the starters are staggered.

Lineups featuring Curry alongside Ball and Strus could keep up offensive pressure when the stars rest. And in crunch time? Imagine Curry spotting up in the corner while Mitchell runs pick-and-roll with Mobley. That’s unguarded.

Veteran reliability in the playoffs

Curry has been through the wars. In the 2021 playoffs with Philadelphia, he averaged 18.8 points per game and shot 50.6% from deep. He’s experienced, calm under pressure, and knows how to exploit defensive lapses.

Seth Curry is a beast. 💪 This season:

50.3 FG% | 50.7 3PT% | 100 FT%

pic.twitter.com/kpxlziB8b7 — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) February 11, 2021

The Cavs’ role players, while talented, haven’t exactly shone in high-stakes playoff moments. Max Strus went cold at the worst times last year. Sam Merrill is mostly unproven in the postseason. Bringing in Curry doesn’t guarantee success, but it does raise the trust factor when the lights are brightest.

Minimal cost, maximum impact

At this stage in his career, Curry won't command more than a veteran minimum or taxpayer MLE (if any remains). The Cavaliers can likely sign him for one year, $2.5-$3 million, with minimal long-term cap implications.

For a franchise that’s already projected to pay heavy tax penalties if Mitchell signs an extension, adding low-cost value is crucial. Curry represents exactly that – high yield on a low bet.

Insurance against injuries and slumps

One of the Cavs’ fatal flaws last year was depth erosion due to injuries. Garland missed time, Strus struggled, and their offense ground to a halt.

Curry, while not a high-minute player anymore, is perfect insurance. If Garland or Mitchell miss a stretch, Curry’s scoring can keep them afloat. If Strus slumps again in the playoffs, Curry gives them another option to stretch defenses.

In a conference that’s only getting stronger – Knicks, Bucks, Celtics, and even the Sixers- the Cavaliers need options, not just hope. Curry gives them a proven Plan B or C when things break down.

A hypothetical Cavs rotation with Seth Curry

Starters:

PG: Darius Garland

SG: Donovan Mitchell

SF: De’Andre Hunter

PF: Evan Mobley

C: Jarrett Allen

Bench Unit:

PG: Lonzo Ball

SG: Seth Curry

SF: Max Strus

PF: Dean Wade

C: Larry Nance Jr.

In high-leverage playoff games, you can also play three-guard lineups with Curry, Mitchell, and Garland, especially when you need offense. Curry’s flexibility opens up lineup creativity that Cleveland lacked last year.

What’s holding this up?

The Cavaliers might be waiting on several things:

Roster Space : They’re at 15 players and may need to waive someone or make a trade to open a spot.

Medical Clarity : Curry has dealt with minor injuries and may still be fielding interest from contenders.

Developmental Priorities: The team might want to give minutes to Sam Merrill, but this is a gamble. Curry is a known asset.

Still, none of these are deal-breakers. If Cleveland is truly going all-in and if Donovan Mitchell’s future is still under negotiation, the front office needs to make one more push.

Final thoughts: Go get the shooter

The Cavs aren’t just close to contention, they’re in it. But getting to 60 regular-season wins doesn’t mean much when you’re ousted in Round 2 again. The difference between making the Eastern Conference Finals and watching them on TV could be as simple as one extra shooter making two threes per game.

Seth Curry may not be a game-changer over 82 games, but he might swing a game or two in May, and that could be all the Cavaliers need.

Cleveland has done the hard part: they’ve built the core, upgraded the bench with Lonzo Ball, and returned a 64-win nucleus intact. Now it’s time to finish the job.

Sign Seth Curry. Complete the roster. Chase the Finals.