Las Vegas is always full of stories. Some fade as fast as the neon, but every year, a few players manage to take advantage of the Summer League spotlight and force teams to pay attention. This July, one of those stories belonged to Cleveland Cavaliers forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin. He didn’t arrive with much fanfare. However, by the time the Cavs wrapped up their final game in Vegas, it was impossible to ignore the fact that he had been their best player. Just maybe, he's someone who could stick on an NBA roster as soon as this fall.

Looking Beyond the Regular Season Grind

Lonzo Ball may not match Isaac Okoro’s game-to-game durability, but that’s not what the Cavaliers were looking for this summer. After a second straight postseason flameout, Cleveland’s priority wasn’t finding someone to help in January against the Wizards. It was finding someone they could trust to be on the floor in late May.

Ball checks that box. His quick-trigger passing, reliable outside shooting, and disciplined team defense give the Cavs a higher playoff ceiling. That's even if there’s some risk attached to his availability.

Cleveland also made a prudent financial call in letting Ty Jerome walk. His breakout season proved he belongs in an NBA rotation. However, bringing him back at market value would have come with a crushing luxury tax bill.

Elsewhere, the team welcomed back Larry Nance Jr. on a minimum contract. They also locked in sharpshooter Sam Merrill for three years at $38 million. That was a tidy bit of business for one of the league’s better movement shooters.

The end result is a roster that looks a lot like last year’s 64-win group. Still, this iteration has just enough tweaks to be better built for the games that matter most.

From Longshot to Head-Turner

Tomlin’s path to this point is remarkable in itself. Recall that he didn’t even play high school basketball. That said, what he showed in Las Vegas proved his story is now about much more than just where he came from. Based on his Summer League performance, there’s a very real chance he forces his way into Cleveland’s rotation this season.

At 6'10, Tomlin was a constant presence for the Cavs’ Summer League squad and one of the event’s most productive players overall. He led the team in scoring (20.3 points), rebounding (8.5) and steals (2.0) per game. Tomlin was also tied for second in assists (3.8) and finished third in blocks (1.0). Just as impressive, he shot 58.2 percent from the floor and 40.9 percent from three.

Those numbers paint a clear picture: Tomlin wasn’t just an energy guy cleaning up around the rim. He showcased scoring touch, passing vision, and two-way versatility. That's the exact blend of skills a Cleveland team seeking more depth at forward has been looking for.

Skills That Demand a Closer Look

Tomlin’s combination of length, athleticism, and motor stood out right away. He controlled the glass on both ends, used his handle to initiate fast breaks, and showed a soft touch around the rim. His three-point shooting was perhaps the biggest revelation. That made him a legitimate pick-and-pop threat in addition to a lob target.

His defensive versatility could be just as important. Tomlin has the size and bounce to protect the rim as a weak-side helper. He also showed enough lateral quickness to stay in front of smaller players on the perimeter. That profil of being a switchable defender with shooting touch is one of the most coveted archetypes in the modern NBA.

Why Tomlin Fits Right Now

Note that the Cavaliers have been hearing trade chatter around Dean Wade. Should Wade be moved, the path to minutes opens considerably. Even if the roster stays intact, Cleveland has to consider the possibility that Tomlin can help them right away.

In a developmental system that has recently produced role players who can thrive in big moments, Tomlin looks like the next in line. He’s not a project who needs years of seasoning. His size, skill, and energy make him someone who could contribute on the edges of the rotation as early as this season.

That’s the real value for a team like Cleveland. They don’t need him to come in and dominate. They just need a flexible forward who can keep up with guards on one possession and challenge bigs at the rim on the next. If he can do those things while hitting enough threes to stretch the defense, he becomes a genuine asset on a team chasing a championship.

The Cavaliers Can’t Let This One Slip

The best teams in the NBA know how to find value where no one else is looking. Nae’Qwan Tomlin is giving the Cavaliers a chance to do exactly that.

With his growth trajectory, the story that began with him not playing high school ball could take another incredible turn. The Cavs may need to decide sooner rather than later whether to lock him in on a standard deal, because players with his physical tools and emerging skill set don’t tend to stay under the radar for long.

If Cleveland is serious about chasing a title, they can’t let this particular Summer League breakout walk out the door.