For the first time in program history, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors can say they beat Stanford. And they did it in the most dramatic way possible. Kansei Matsuzawa’s 38-yard field goal as time expired lifted Hawaii to a thrilling 23-20 victory on Saturday night at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, capping a gutsy comeback in the season opener. The win marked not only Hawaii’s first-ever triumph over the Cardinal in five tries but also the program’s first victory over a Power 4 opponent under head coach Timmy Chang.

Things didn’t look promising early. Stanford stormed down the field on its opening possession, punching in a touchdown to seize momentum. Moments later, the Cardinal defense pounced on a fumble in the end zone, suddenly putting Hawaii in a 10-0 hole before many fans had found their seats.

But the ‘Bows responded. Their defense settled in, tightening against Stanford’s ground-heavy attack, while quarterback Micah Alejado led a poised drive late in the first quarter to get Hawaii on the board. By halftime, Alejado had marched the offense down again to trim the deficit further, energizing the home crowd as UH went into the break within striking distance.

Hawaii looks ahead to Arizona on Saturday

Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan looks at score board against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks during first quarter at Arizona Stadium.
Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Early in the second half, it looked as if disaster had struck when Alejado took a hard hit and exited with an ankle issue. Backup Luke Weaver briefly took over, but Alejado returned the following series, ankle heavily taped, to keep the offense afloat. His resilience proved critical. Stanford leaned on its rushing attack to reclaim a fourth-quarter lead, but Alejado refused to wilt. He strung together a late drive capped by Matsuzawa’s 37-yard field goal, knotting the score at 20 with just over two minutes left.

After Hawaii’s defense forced a punt, Alejado and the offense took possession with under two minutes to go, needing only a few plays to cross midfield. With three seconds on the clock, Matsuzawa calmly stepped up and drilled the 38-yarder straight through the uprights.

“The kick is good!” as teammates swarmed the kicker in celebration, while fans erupted in the stands.

The 23-20 final was more than just a season-opening victory. It was validation for a program still carving its identity under Chang. Hawaii snapped a five-game losing streak to Stanford and showed the type of resilience that had often eluded them in recent years.

UH improved to 1-0 on the season and set the stage for another test when the Rainbow Warriors visit beautiful Tucson, Arizona next Saturday night. For the Rainbow Warriors, the message was clear: they can hang with — and beat — major conference opponents. “It’s just good to get a lot of the good vibes here at home,” Chang said pregame. His team certainly delivered on that promise, walking off with history and momentum on their side.

More NCAA Football News
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold shakes hands with Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz after the game between Fresno State and Kansas at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Aug. 23, 2025
Matt Entz drops honest bomb following brutal Fresno State debutLorenzo J Reyna ·
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors defensive back Peter Manuma (1) tries to pull down Stanford Cardinal running back Micah Ford (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.
Stanford GM Andrew Luck reacts to end of brutal Cardinal droughtLorenzo J Reyna ·
North Carolina Central dominates the second half, beats Southern 31-14
North Carolina Central dominates the second half, beats Southern 31-14Randall Barnes ·
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) runs for yards during the game between Fresno State and Kansas at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Kansas fans buzzing after what Jalon Daniels did vs. Fresno StateLorenzo J Reyna ·
Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen talks with athletic director Scott Stricklin after the win against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville Fla. Sept. 4, 2021. The Gators beat the Owls 35-14.
Dan Mullen fires blunt message after 7-point win vs. Idaho StateLorenzo J Reyna ·
Michigan defensive back Rod Moore (9) celebrates an interception against Indiana during the first half at Michigan Stadium
Michigan football captain Rod Moore provides ‘100%’ injury updateScotty White ·