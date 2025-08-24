For the first time in program history, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors can say they beat Stanford. And they did it in the most dramatic way possible. Kansei Matsuzawa’s 38-yard field goal as time expired lifted Hawaii to a thrilling 23-20 victory on Saturday night at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, capping a gutsy comeback in the season opener. The win marked not only Hawaii’s first-ever triumph over the Cardinal in five tries but also the program’s first victory over a Power 4 opponent under head coach Timmy Chang.

@HawaiiFootball completes the fourth quarter comeback!

Things didn’t look promising early. Stanford stormed down the field on its opening possession, punching in a touchdown to seize momentum. Moments later, the Cardinal defense pounced on a fumble in the end zone, suddenly putting Hawaii in a 10-0 hole before many fans had found their seats.

But the ‘Bows responded. Their defense settled in, tightening against Stanford’s ground-heavy attack, while quarterback Micah Alejado led a poised drive late in the first quarter to get Hawaii on the board. By halftime, Alejado had marched the offense down again to trim the deficit further, energizing the home crowd as UH went into the break within striking distance.

Hawaii looks ahead to Arizona on Saturday

Early in the second half, it looked as if disaster had struck when Alejado took a hard hit and exited with an ankle issue. Backup Luke Weaver briefly took over, but Alejado returned the following series, ankle heavily taped, to keep the offense afloat. His resilience proved critical. Stanford leaned on its rushing attack to reclaim a fourth-quarter lead, but Alejado refused to wilt. He strung together a late drive capped by Matsuzawa’s 37-yard field goal, knotting the score at 20 with just over two minutes left.

After Hawaii’s defense forced a punt, Alejado and the offense took possession with under two minutes to go, needing only a few plays to cross midfield. With three seconds on the clock, Matsuzawa calmly stepped up and drilled the 38-yarder straight through the uprights.

“The kick is good!” as teammates swarmed the kicker in celebration, while fans erupted in the stands.

The 23-20 final was more than just a season-opening victory. It was validation for a program still carving its identity under Chang. Hawaii snapped a five-game losing streak to Stanford and showed the type of resilience that had often eluded them in recent years.

UH improved to 1-0 on the season and set the stage for another test when the Rainbow Warriors visit beautiful Tucson, Arizona next Saturday night. For the Rainbow Warriors, the message was clear: they can hang with — and beat — major conference opponents. “It’s just good to get a lot of the good vibes here at home,” Chang said pregame. His team certainly delivered on that promise, walking off with history and momentum on their side.