Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is a diehard New York Mets fan. He is willing to take the time to weigh in on everything from team performance to access to watch the games. 

In 2024, Mitchell FaceTimed with Juan Soto after he signed a record-breaking $765 million contract with the Mets.  

On Monday, Mitchell took to his X page to ask the MLB Network how he can watch without a blackout occuring. 

“Hey @MLBNetwork how can I watch the @Mets game without it being blacked out??” he asked. 

Blackouts have been an issue in MLB for quite some time. The MLB Network has its share of blackouts, mainly for two reasons. 

One approach is to give local broadcasters greater leverage in carrying the games. Second, it is a way to incentivize attendance at the ballpark. As a result, some games aren't broadcast live on the MLB Network. 

When it comes to the Mets, their games are featured on SportsNet New York (SNY). To watch games, fans must sign up for an SNY TV package. 

Furthermore, they can authenticate their SNY subscription on MLB.TV. Also, blackouts generally don't occur on the MLB Network during the postseason. 

Donovan Mitchell's fandom of the Mets

It turns out, Mitchell's connection to the Mets is through family. His father, Donovan Mitchell Sr., worked in the Mets organization in the 1990s. 

During that time, he was a minor league player before becoming the director of player relations.  As a result, Mitchell was present in the Mets' clubhouse as a kid and was the bat boy at one point.

Since then, Mitchell has become a prominent Mets fan. He often engages with fans on social media, including some playful jarring with Yankees fans. 

Also, Mitchell has been a fixture at Citi Field and has taken part in batting practice once. 

