Chris Sale looks ready to rejoin Atlanta’s rotation. The reigning National League Cy Young winner made his third rehab start on Saturday night for Triple-A Gwinnett, tossing 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball against the Memphis Redbirds. Sale struck out five and walked none while scattering four hits, throwing 77 pitches — 51 for strikes — in what is expected to be his final minor league tune-up before returning to the Braves.

It marked another step forward in Sale’s comeback from a fractured rib suffered on June 18, which sidelined him for more than two months. After working through the first inning by allowing back-to-back hits and a run, the left-hander settled in, flashing the same command and composure that defined his dominant start to the 2025 season. He retired 10 of the final 12 batters he faced, showing no ill effects from the injury.

The Braves, who dropped Saturday’s matchup to the Mets 9-2 at Truist Park, may soon get a much-needed boost to their pitching staff. The plan, according to manager Brian Snitker, is for Sale to rejoin the rotation during next weekend’s critical four-game series in Philadelphia.

Braves look to get a Chris Sale boost soon

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale (51) dives to field a ball hit by New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) (not shown) during the ninth inning at Truist Park.
Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

“That’s the hope,” Snitker said. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. He’s been throwing a lot and feels good. So, that shouldn’t be a problem.”

Sale, meanwhile, was in peak form before his injury. The veteran southpaw was 8-2 with a 2.94 ERA, holding opponents to a .194 average while striking out 125 in 98 innings. His ability to work deep into games not only gave Atlanta quality outings but also saved the bullpen for tighter contests.

The Braves will evaluate how Sale’s body responds over the next couple of days, but all signs point toward his activation this week. If his next start indeed comes in Philadelphia, it will be a high-stakes return against one of Atlanta’s fiercest division rivals.

The Phillies, currently jockeying for postseason position themselves, will test just how sharp Sale is coming off the injured list. For the Braves, however, the simple fact of having their ace back on the mound is a huge confidence lift. Sale, who has battled multiple injuries throughout his career, has shown resilience in bouncing back time and again. This latest rehab stint looks like no exception.

More Atlanta Braves News
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (56) throws against the New York Mets in the first inning at Truist Park.
Braves pitcher gets pivotal update as season winds downJoey Mistretta ·
Mar 1, 2025; North Port, Florida, USA; A detail view of Atlanta Braves hat, sunglasses and glove in the dugout during the fifth inning at CoolToday Park.
Braves mourn passing of longtime scoutZachary Weinberger ·
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (99) in action against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Writer details how Braves’ latest move will help Spencer StriderJosh Davis ·
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) throws to first for an out in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Braves’ Austin Riley to miss remainder of 2025 seasonAbdullah Imran ·
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Cal Quantrill (47) prepares to pitch in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Braves add pitching depth with latest roster moveMike Gianakos ·
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep (64) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Truist Park.
Braves’ Hurston Waldrep pulls off epic feat not seen since 1981 ‘Fernandomania’Abdullah Imran ·