Chris Sale looks ready to rejoin Atlanta’s rotation. The reigning National League Cy Young winner made his third rehab start on Saturday night for Triple-A Gwinnett, tossing 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball against the Memphis Redbirds. Sale struck out five and walked none while scattering four hits, throwing 77 pitches — 51 for strikes — in what is expected to be his final minor league tune-up before returning to the Braves.

It marked another step forward in Sale’s comeback from a fractured rib suffered on June 18, which sidelined him for more than two months. After working through the first inning by allowing back-to-back hits and a run, the left-hander settled in, flashing the same command and composure that defined his dominant start to the 2025 season. He retired 10 of the final 12 batters he faced, showing no ill effects from the injury.

The Braves, who dropped Saturday’s matchup to the Mets 9-2 at Truist Park, may soon get a much-needed boost to their pitching staff. The plan, according to manager Brian Snitker, is for Sale to rejoin the rotation during next weekend’s critical four-game series in Philadelphia.

Braves look to get a Chris Sale boost soon

“That’s the hope,” Snitker said. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. He’s been throwing a lot and feels good. So, that shouldn’t be a problem.”

Sale, meanwhile, was in peak form before his injury. The veteran southpaw was 8-2 with a 2.94 ERA, holding opponents to a .194 average while striking out 125 in 98 innings. His ability to work deep into games not only gave Atlanta quality outings but also saved the bullpen for tighter contests.

The Braves will evaluate how Sale’s body responds over the next couple of days, but all signs point toward his activation this week. If his next start indeed comes in Philadelphia, it will be a high-stakes return against one of Atlanta’s fiercest division rivals.

The Phillies, currently jockeying for postseason position themselves, will test just how sharp Sale is coming off the injured list. For the Braves, however, the simple fact of having their ace back on the mound is a huge confidence lift. Sale, who has battled multiple injuries throughout his career, has shown resilience in bouncing back time and again. This latest rehab stint looks like no exception.