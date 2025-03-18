The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs had an altercation occur between Jarred Vanderbilt and Jeremy Sochan during their matchup on Monday night.

Midway through the fourth quarter with the Lakers up 107-93, Vanderbilt was on defense as he guarded Sochan in the post. However, he was too physical as the officials called him for a foul. Right after, Vanderbilt pushed the Spurs forward as Sochan responded by throwing the ball at him.

Not taking the action lightly, Vanderbilt confronted Sochan as they initiated a scuffle between one another. This prompted their teammates and officials to stop them from going any further before things got worse.

Once the altercation ended, the referees made the decision to eject both Vanderbilt and Sochan from the game. The former finished with two points, a rebound and an assist after 15 minutes. The latter ended with 15 points and three rebounds after 26 minutes of play.