The Los Angeles Lakers are in the middle of another losing streak; they lost their third consecutive game after suffering a 118-106 loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday night. What's most concerning is that this is their third straight loss by double digits, and two of those defeats have come with LeBron James back in the lineup after a seven-game absence due to a groin injury.

Even head coach JJ Redick admitted that the Lakers are going through a bit of a malaise at the moment, and this is something they will have to rectify in the coming days, especially since their playoff seeding is still on the line. For Luka Doncic, they simply have to go back to their recipe for success during their eight-game winning streak a few weeks back and avoid having a mindset of overconfidence.

“I think we just got to look back at the way we played in that eight-game winning streak. Physical. We played a hell of a defense. I think we just got a little bit satisfied, we can't afford that right now,” Doncic said in his postgame presser, via Spectrum SportsNet on X (formerly Twitter).

Luka Dončić: "I think we just got to look back at the way we played at that 8-game winning streak… I think we just got a little bit satisfied, we can't afford that right now."

The Lakers played at a level more reminiscent of their dominant run heading into March in the first half against the Magic. But in the second half, they lost the plot defensively yet again, similar to when they suffered a 31-point loss to the Chicago Bulls over the weekend. For Doncic, their first-half energy is something they're going to have to find a way to sustain moving forward.

“The way we played the first half, I think we gotta play the whole game. Not just 24 minutes, it's got to be all 48,” Doncic added.

Lakers need to figure it out amid tough stretch

Head coach JJ Redick pointed out that the Lakers' troubles have come from their substandard defensive efforts, which is something that cannot happen considering that their team isn't the most sturdy from an interior defense perspective.

Luka Doncic admitted that it's up to him and LeBron James to rally the entire team and get them back to playing at the level they've shown they can reach during that hot streak of theirs.

“I think me and Bron. I think we should be the guys to do that. That's on me. Obviously, I got to do better. Talk more. I talk in first half, then just kind of voiced down. I shouldn't do that,” Doncic admitted.