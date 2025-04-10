The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a very important 112-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night that is huge in their quest for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. However, the game meant more than that for Luka Doncic and company, as the star guard was making his return to Dallas for the first time.

The pregame scenes were tear-jerking. Doncic was holding back tears during a pregame tribute video that the Mavericks played for him on the Jumbotron, and Mavericks fans serenaded him with “Luka” and “MVP” chants throughout the night, with some “Fire Nico” chants mixed in as well.

On the floor, Doncic showed no ill-effects from all of the extracurriculars. He went at the Mavericks on Wednesday night, going off for 45 points on 16-for-28 shooting and 7-for-10 from 3-point range. In the win, he also added eight rebounds and six assists.

While Doncic went off on his former team against an adoring road crowd, fans on social media couldn't believe their eyes.

Nico Harrison being escorted out of the arena right now after Luka doncic 31 pt at halftime while the guy he traded for has 4 points pic.twitter.com/oFotPY52M9 — John (@iam_johnw) April 10, 2025

The more points Luka Doncic scores should be the same amount of security Nico Harrison should have leaving the arena tonight. — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 10, 2025

anthony davis is playing like the version of luka doncic that nico harrison leaked to the media — Josh Bowe (@Boweman55) April 10, 2025

Mavericks fans were going through all of the emotions watching Doncic on Wednesday night, just like he was on the floor playing in front of them after so much time away. As cruel as it may have been, Doncic was giving them a taste of what they had been missing in the two months without him.

Doncic had everything in the arsenal rolling for the Lakers on Wednesday night. Crisp, no-look passes landed cleanly in the hands of open Laker shooters to set them up with open looks. Probing, methodical drives to the basket and tough finishes in traffic, with a masterful understanding of space and body control. Doncic even had the stepback 3 going, making him almost impossible to guard for even the best that the Mavericks had to offer.

Of course, this comes as a surprise to nobody after watching Doncic dominate anyone who ended up on his bad side over the years. It was inevitable that he would have an epic performance like this in front of Nico Harrison and the Mavericks' ownership. The Mavericks fans, most of whom were cheering him on anyway, ended up as collateral damage in another Doncic masterpiece.