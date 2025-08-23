The Pittsburgh Pirates couldn’t have scripted Bubba Chandler’s debut any better. The 22-year-old right-hander, one of baseball’s most highly touted pitching prospects, entered Friday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park and delivered four shutout innings, flashing triple-digit heat and making history in the process.

Chandler, promoted earlier in the week from Triple-A, became the first Pirates pitcher ever to record a four-inning save in his debut and just the fourth player in MLB history to do so since the save became an official stat in 1969. His performance capped a 9-0 Pirates victory that had the home crowd chanting his name and celebrating with fireworks.

The night started with some jitters. Chandler’s very first batter, veteran infielder Orlando Arcia, smacked a double off the top of the left-field wall. But the rookie settled down instantly. He struck out Ryan Ritter looking on a 99.9 mph fastball painted on the corner, coaxed a groundout from Tyler Freeman, then blew a 100.4 mph heater past Mickey Moniak to escape the jam.

Bubba Chandler's first big league strikeout is 100 mph PAINT! 🎨 (via @Pirates)pic.twitter.com/3ccNPDSuC7 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 23, 2025

From there, Chandler cruised. He set down the side in order in the seventh, worked around a hit batter in the eighth by immediately inducing a double play, and froze Arcia with a diving 93 mph changeup for his second strikeout. In the ninth, Ritter reached on a single, but Chandler calmly retired the next three batters, including the final out on a line drive to center that sealed the shutout.

Pirates blank the Rockies at home in Bubba Chandler's debut

As Jack Suwinski squeezed the last ball, Chandler shook hands with catcher Henry Davis and watched the sky light up with fireworks. The PNC Park crowd serenaded him with chants of “Bubba!” during his postgame interview, an emphatic welcome for a player they’ve been waiting to see.

“I don’t think it could have gone much better,” Chandler said afterward, reflecting on the moment.

The Pirates’ offense gave their rookie more than enough cushion. Andrew McCutchen drove in four runs with a pair of doubles, Spencer Horwitz and Tommy Pham both homered, and Pittsburgh piled up 14 hits overall, including 10 for extra bases. Braxton Ashcraft set the tone on the mound before Chandler’s entrance, tossing five shutout innings with six strikeouts for the best outing of his young career.

For the Pirates, Friday was about more than just a win. It was a glimpse into a future rotation loaded with promise. Chandler joins a wave of young arms that already includes Paul Skenes, Jared Jones, and Ashcraft, giving Pittsburgh fans plenty to dream about in 2026 and beyond.

Chandler’s path to this moment wasn’t without obstacles. After dominating Triple-A early this season with a 2.03 ERA and elite strikeout numbers, he struggled over the summer as his command wavered. But the Pirates stayed patient, bringing him up late enough to preserve his rookie status for next year. If this debut is any indication, they’ve timed it perfectly.

The Pirates and Rockies continue their series Saturday, but the buzz in Pittsburgh will carry long past one night. With 100 mph paint and a fearless demeanor, Bubba Chandler announced his arrival—and he looks ready to stick.