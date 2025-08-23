John Metchie III just made his debut in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform for the first time in his NFL career.

Metchie was with the Houston Texans, representing them from 2022 to 2024. However, his time with the team ended after they traded him and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for Harrison Bryant and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Metchie played in 29 games before his stint came to a close. He made 40 catches for 415 yards and one touchdown in the regular season, while recording nine receptions for 107 yards in four postseason contests.

Now in an Eagles uniform, he took the chance to make a name for himself in the team's rotation. Early in the first quarter, he received his first pass from quarterback Kyle McCord, getting it for 14 yards.

The #Eagles believe they got themselves a legit weapon for Jalen Hurts in John Metchie III. Makes a nice contested catch on the sidelines to begin his career with Philly: (📽️ @pheaglescentral) pic.twitter.com/oU1rpSkjzV — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 23, 2025

How John Metchie III, Eagles played against Jets

John Metchie III finished with two targets as he only got the aforementioned catch in the first quarter. After that, his time was short as the Eagles played numerous receivers, ending the game with a 19-17 win to the Jets.

It was a gritty game from start to finish, especially on the visiting side. Philadelphia started Kyle McCord for the entire night, seeing him finish with 15 completions after 35 attempts for 136 yards and a touchdown.

The ground game was active even though the Eagles didn't gain much yardage. Montrell Johnson Jr. made 15 of the team's 28 carries, ending up with 57 yards and a touchdown. For the receivers, Terrace Marshall Jr. shined with his chances, making a team-high five catches for 51 yards.

The Eagles will prepare for their regular-season opener, being at home. They begin their title defense against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET.