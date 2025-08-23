D'Andre Swift had a remarkable highlight in the Chicago Bears' preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. As a result, it caused many reactions from fans on social media.

Swift has been with the Bears since 2024, entering his second season with the franchise. He had previous stints with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, coming into his own as a star after earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2023.

Even though it's preseason action, that didn't stop Swift from being flashy. He pulled an incredible hurdle over the Chiefs' defenders, showing off his leaping ability and athleticism.

It didn't take long for fans to react to the highlight, showing excitement towards the moment. Here are some of their reactions.

“That’s just nice. Just watched that six times,” one fan said.

“Shoutout to the Swifties!” another remarked.

“He totally leapt over him 😱,” one commented.

“Swift just turned the field into a highlight reel,” one replied.

Article Continues Below

“Swift out here running track and field during a football game,” a fan said.

What lies ahead for D'Andre Swift, Bears

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs with the ball during training camp at Halas Hall.
Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It's a great highlight for D'Andre Swift to get for the Bears, even if it takes place in the preseason finale against the Chiefs.

Swift was coming off a solid 2024 campaign in his first year as a Chicago player. He played in every game, making a career-high 253 rushes for 959 yards and six touchdowns. He was also active in pass-catching situations, making 42 receptions for 386 yards.

Swift will look to help Chicago return to the playoffs, something they haven't done since 2020. Last season was underwhelming for the squad, finishing with a 5-12 record. They will also be competing for the NFC North Division crown, a feat they haven't achieved since 2018.

The Bears will prepare for their regular-season opener, being at home. They host the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

More Chicago Bears News
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Soldier Field
Bears’ Caleb Williams offers kind gesture to Chicago teachersJosue Pavon ·
Bears head coach Ben Johnson on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field
Bears’ Ben Johnson has priceless reaction to getting booed vs. BillsJosue Pavon ·
Bears' Caleb Williams going Super Saiyan, Ben Johnson with fire in eyes, Matt Leinart
Exclusive: Matt Leinart reveals keys behind ‘big’ Caleb Williams predictionDJ Siddiqi ·
Chiefs logo vs. Bears logo.
Chiefs vs. Bears bold predictions for NFL preseason Week 3Bailey Bassett ·
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) looks to pass the ball during training camp at Halas Hall
Bears’ Tyson Bagent shares emotional origin story after signing $10 million extensionJosue Pavon ·
Chicago Bears cornerback Terell Smith (32) runs onto the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Bears CB done for season with torn patellar tendonJackson Stone ·