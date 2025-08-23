D'Andre Swift had a remarkable highlight in the Chicago Bears' preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. As a result, it caused many reactions from fans on social media.

Swift has been with the Bears since 2024, entering his second season with the franchise. He had previous stints with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, coming into his own as a star after earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2023.

Even though it's preseason action, that didn't stop Swift from being flashy. He pulled an incredible hurdle over the Chiefs' defenders, showing off his leaping ability and athleticism.

D'Andre Swift cleared him on the hurdle 😱 Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/1aSDPGXUbk — NFL (@NFL) August 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

It didn't take long for fans to react to the highlight, showing excitement towards the moment. Here are some of their reactions.

“That’s just nice. Just watched that six times,” one fan said.

“Shoutout to the Swifties!” another remarked.

“He totally leapt over him 😱,” one commented.

“Swift just turned the field into a highlight reel,” one replied.

“Swift out here running track and field during a football game,” a fan said.

What lies ahead for D'Andre Swift, Bears

It's a great highlight for D'Andre Swift to get for the Bears, even if it takes place in the preseason finale against the Chiefs.

Swift was coming off a solid 2024 campaign in his first year as a Chicago player. He played in every game, making a career-high 253 rushes for 959 yards and six touchdowns. He was also active in pass-catching situations, making 42 receptions for 386 yards.

Swift will look to help Chicago return to the playoffs, something they haven't done since 2020. Last season was underwhelming for the squad, finishing with a 5-12 record. They will also be competing for the NFC North Division crown, a feat they haven't achieved since 2018.

The Bears will prepare for their regular-season opener, being at home. They host the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET.