MIAMI – After another Miami Heat offensive explosion in the blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets, 144-117, some fans might feel that the team is unrecognizable compared to the last few seasons. While the Heat aren't satisfied yet with their new offense, since they want to sustain it throughout the year, captain Bam Adebayo speaks on the drastic change.

Bam Adebayo on the Heat ‘evolving” with the NBA

After the last handful of seasons ranking towards the bottom of the NBA in offensive rating and pace, the first four games of the season have shown an immense difference. Miami has recorded 109.13 possessions per 48 minutes, the fastest in the league, to go along with being seventh in offensive rating, and being first in the league in averaging 131.5 points per game.

Sure, it's a small sample size, but it's a massive step in the right direction, with the team focusing on fewer pick-and-rolls and more nonstop action in getting downhill, capitalizing in fast break situations, and in transition. The Heat scoring 144 points on Tuesday is the fourth most in franchise history, which comes off recording 146 points against the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday, ranking as the third most.

For Adebayo, the coaching staff and the player understood that the game was changing and that now they are ‘evolving' with it.

“The game's evolving, so being able to evolve with the game, understand everybody's trying to score more points, everybody's trying to play fast,” Adebayo said after scoring 26 points against the Hornets. “And to be a part of a team with this much pace and this much speed, when we get that ball in transition, this is probably my first year where we've been, like, emphasizing playing this fast, and we're playing the right way, and that's what I love about it, we're sharing the game, and everybody feels involved.”

Bam Adebayo spoke about how the game is evolving and they’re evolving with it. Saying it’s truly his first year with the Heat where they’ve been emphasizing playing fast. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/BiENIXpKg1 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 29, 2025

Bam Adebayo admits it was a “struggle” for Heat to find offensive solution

With the Heat's early success, the team had a reality check after last season and decided to change its offensive philosophy, especially in the aftermath of the trade of Jimmy Butler. Adebayo would admit that the last two seasons “have been a struggle” for Miami in trying to find a solution to the offense, saying that they were “in the mud.”

“I mean, the last two years have been a struggle for us, trying to figure out how we can get this offense going,” Adebayo said. “So I was open to a new offense at this point. But, you know, that's the great part of being versatile, being able to fit any offensive scheme, and being able to impact it, and being able to be effective.”

Bam Adebayo said he was always open to a new offense, saying it has been a struggle for the last two years trying to find a solution to the offense. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/z9VGdxlO03 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 29, 2025

Bam Adebayo would say it’s very fun to have games like this where they score 140 points, and how that differed to when they were “in the mud” last season: #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/DQwD964AIP — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 29, 2025

While a lot of players have benefited from the new system, like Jaime Jaquez Jr., Norman Powell, and others, head coach Erik Spoelstra would point out how Adebayo has been the glue to everybody buying into the new system.

“Forget about the offense. It's just his overall leadership,” Spoelstra said. “You could look at every time there's a break in the action, he's bringing everybody together. That's leadership, that's connection, that's somebody who really wants to help this group get better and ultimately win. He understands the responsibility. He's really growing into it organically. It's really a beauty to watch guys turn to him now, it's his ninth year, and it goes by fast, but they see him as a seasoned veteran.”

Erik Spoelstra was asked about Bam Adebayo’s role in buying everyone else in the new system, emphasizing his leadership. “It’s really a beauty to watch guys turn to him…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/WP97BjpiXk — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 29, 2025

At any rate, the Heat are 3-1 to start the season as the team now embarks on a four-game road trip, starting Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs.