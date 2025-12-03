On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat will hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks in a rematch of last week's close battle between the two teams, which Miami was able to win down the stretch. The Heat have been one of the more pleasant surprises of the early NBA season, currently sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference at 14-7.

Unfortunately, ahead of the Mavericks game, Miami got some tough injury news regarding wing Norman Powell.

“The Heat say Norm Powell (left ankle sprain) is out tonight at Dallas,” reported NBA insider Marc Stein on X, formerly Twitter.

The Heat brought in Powell through a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers over the offseason, and so far, it's looking like one of the biggest home runs of any team this summer.

Powell has been playing at a borderline All-Star level for Miami, and recently torched his former Clippers teammates during a blowout victory over Los Angeles on Monday night.

The good news for Miami is that Tyler Herro recently returned from his own injury after missing the opening chunk of the season, meaning the Heat still have ample perimeter playmaking even in Powell's absence. Some have wondered how Powell and Herro would coexist on offense consistently, given that they play essentially the same position, but thus far, the early returns have been promising.

In any case, the Heat and Mavericks are set to tip things off on Wednesday evening at 8:30 pm ET from the American Airlines Center in Dallas.