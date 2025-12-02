The Miami Heat delivered another explosive offensive performance Monday night, overpowering the Los Angeles Clippers 140–123 to improve to 14–7. The win added to what has quickly become one of the most prolific scoring stretches in franchise history. After the game, star center Bam Adebayo offered candid insight into Miami’s rise to the top tier of the league’s offensive rankings.

Adebayo posted one of the most efficient all-around outings of his career, finishing with 27 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. He shot 10-for-17 from the field and a career-best 5-for-8 from three-point range, setting a Heat franchise record for most made threes in a game.

Speaking with ClutchPoints’ Heat reporter Zachary Weinberger, Adebayo acknowledged that Miami’s scoring surge exceeded his preseason expectations.

“Uhh, no… but we have a team and a system that obviously took us a long summer to build this. You look at the past two years and [Erik Spoelstra] just scrapped the book and was like, ‘This is how we're gonna play, we're gonna play totally different. We want to play fast, we want to play with pace.' We built a team that can sustain that. We play together and share the game… almost our whole starting 5 almost got 20 points, that's really sharing the game.”

Heat offense reaches historic heights with Bam Adebayo anchoring Erik Spoelstra’s revamped system

Miami showcased that balance against the Clippers. Norman Powell led all scorers with 30 points, while Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins added 22 apiece. Davion Mitchell contributed 16 points and 12 assists, shooting a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor and 4-for-4 from beyond the arc. The performance marked the fifth time this season that Miami has scored at least 140 points.

The Heat are currently second in NBA scoring at 124.3 points per game, trailing only the Denver Nuggets at 124.6. Miami also holds a 5.9 net rating, underscoring the team’s efficiency on both ends of the floor. The offensive surge stands in stark contrast to decades of franchise history; before this season, the Heat had scored 140 points or more just eight times in 37 years. They have already surpassed that pace in the opening quarter of the 2025–26 campaign.

Miami’s offensive transformation stems from a system overhaul that began two summers ago under head coach Erik Spoelstra, emphasizing pace, versatility and unselfish play. The roster was reshaped to match that philosophy, and the early-season results have reinforced the organization’s belief in its revamped identity.

Adebayo’s expanded shooting range has been another catalyst. His five three-pointers against the Clippers reflected the confidence Miami has placed in developing his perimeter game, adding a new dimension to an offense already thriving with multiple creators and high-volume scorers.

The Heat now turn their attention to a two-game road trip. Miami will face the Dallas Mavericks (7–15) on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV before traveling to Orlando for a matchup with the Magic (13–8) on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET.