After a crushing 37-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14, the Atlanta Falcons are now 4-9 on the season. Eliminated from playoff contention, head coach Raheem Morris has found himself firmly on the hot seat.

The head coach isn't shying away from those rumblings. His only goal is to help the Falcons get back on track starting with their Thursday matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, via team reporter Tori McElhaney.

“Our fanbase deserves a winner,” McElhaney said. “The only thing you can do is try to go give them the best effort you can on Thursday night.”

In his second stint as Falcons head coach, Morris has led Atlanta to a 12-18 record. After an 8-9 mark in year one, the franchise would need to win out to even match that mark. A clear downgrade of a season, Morris will have plenty of questions to answer during the offseason.

At the same time, the Falcons have suffered plenty of injuries throughout the campaign. Most notably, they were forced to turn to backup Kirk Cousins after starter Michael Penix suffered a partially torn ACL. Perhaps Atlanta gives Morris benefit of the doubt and gives him one more chance with a healthy roster.

The Falcons exit Week 15 ranked 16th in total offense (330 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (322.5). Not the worst numbers for a team that is 4-9. However, whoever is running Atlanta next season must find a way to get the franchise over the hump.

Morris will at least be coaching against the Buccaneers on Thursday, barring a shocking decision. But whether or not he makes it through the entire season is yet to be seen.