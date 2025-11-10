MIAMI – With the Miami Heat's new fast-paced offense bringing the best out of everyone on the team, it wasn't always like this, especially when looking at the postseason performance from the franchise. Though the Heat's offense looks improved now, what helped push the team to evolve on that side of the ball came because of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Miami would go through many manyoff-courthe court drama, especially with Jimmy Butler, but the production was middling, with the team once again sporting a slow offense in terms of pace and efficiency. While there was some momentum in getting through the play-in tournament as a 10th seed, the team would be swept by Cleveland in the first roundplayoffslay0fffs, a series that included the final two games, where they lost by 37 and 55 points, respectively, both games at home.

And that point, a change was needed.

“It was very humbling, it was embarrassing,” Spoelstra said before Monday's rematch against the Cavaliers. “But we felt like we did a lot to be proud of just to get into the playoffs, to be able to handle a lot of the adversity…So we felt like we had done some things to gain some momentum, and that came crashing down to reality pretty fast.”

“They outclassed us in so many different ways,” Spoelstra continued. “You know, game one, if we could have gotten that game, possibly things you know could have felt different, but when you get beaten across the board, and then you have months to reflect on things, hopefully you better come up with, you know, some solutions. And it's not just about that. We want to do some things that make sense for our roster.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on “enjoying the competition” of the Cavaliers

Coming off the Heat's win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night, it was another display of how the offense has changed as they enter Monday leading the NBA in pace with 106.95 possessions per 48 minutes. Plus, Miami averages 124.1 points per game, good for second in the association, which has been a far cry from the past handful of seasons.

Last season still was a rollercoaster, with the Heat going on a 10-game losing streak, and it was even close shortly after going on a 10-game winning streak. Especially winning both road games in the play-in tournament to make the playoffs felt good for them, but it came crashing down, as Spoelstra said.

However, the past is the past, and Spoelstra is more focused on the upcoming two games at home against Cleveland, looking for the team to build on their recent outings.

“We're just focused on enjoying the competition,” Spoelstra said. “It's not necessarily about, you know, the playoffs last year, but you know, we have deep respect for them, and what they've been able to do. And we've earned the opportunity, you know, for this to have a game that feels like it has meaning. When you win some games, that's what happens, and that's what you want.”

At any rate, Miami is 6-4 heading into Monday's game facing the Cavaliers, as depending on what happens in that contest, the two teams meet once again on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if star Bam Adebayo will return for Wednesday, as he'll miss his third straight game on Monday with a toe injury.