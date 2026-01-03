MIAMI – As the Miami Heat have been trending upwards after upsetting the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, it's the result of an immense collective effort from the starting lineup to the bench unit, with the latter led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. in his third year. While Jaquez has been labeled a “great example” for the Heat by Erik Spoelstra in the past, the UCLA product has also been receiving buzz as a contender for Sixth Man of the Year.

Jaquez has been crucial to Miami's success this season in buying into a free-flowing and fast-paced system that feeds into his strengths of using his physicality to get downhill and score at will. Coming off a disappointing sophomore year after being on the NBA's All-Rookie first team in his first season, Jaquez has bounced back tremendously, being the no-doubt first person off the bench to give the Heat a boost.

He's been averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 53.3 percent from the field, even leading the entire NBA in total bench points with 530, 53 points ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves' Naz Reid. Spoelstra would say to ClutchPoints before Saturday's game against Minnesota that Jaquez is “deserving” of Sixth Man of the Year.

“I would love to see him get that award, and I think he's deserving of it,” Spoelstra said. “He just has to continue to play at this level. He's impacting winning for us. So I think that's the most important thing. I think him having an opportunity to win that award doesn't take away anything from our team. It only adds to what we're trying to do. But he's been really important to our game. Both ends of the court.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about the buzz around Jaime Jaquez Jr. being a contender for 6MOY. Second vid has where he’s improved. “I would love to see him get that award and I think he’s deserving of it…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/yHyXsNpLB2 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 3, 2026

Heat's Bam Adebayo, Norman Powell on Jaime Jaquez Jr. being 6MOY

Jaquez has been a huge part in displaying the Heat's formula for success this season, but there's no doubt it's benefited him personally, going away from last season's attempt to incorporate three-point shooting as an emphasis. What made him successful in his rookie season was his ability to drive to the paint and take advantage of the defender at the rim.

Now in his third season, his decision-making has drastically improved, as when he gets to the restricted area, he's been cognizant of when to get a bucket or pass to the open-man either driving down the lane or from the three-point line. No one can deny that he has impacted winning, having the fifth-best plus/minus among bench players at a plus 154.

Article Continues Below

“Man, I think he can do it,” Heat captain Bam Adebayo said to ClutchPoints last Tuesday. “I like the fact that Jaime is trying to play the right way. He’s not trying to overdo it. He’s getting to his spots, and we’re living with those shots he’s shooting.”

Asked Bam Adebayo about Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s impact and the buzz around him being an early contender for Sixth Man of the Year: “Man, I think he can do it…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/VIwNallD56 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) December 30, 2025

Only one other Miami player has won the honor, which was Tyler Herro in the 2021-22 season, as Jaquez could join him if he keeps up the production. If there's one thing for certain, he has the support from his team.

“He definitely should be in the category for Sixth Man of the Year,” Norman Powell said to ClutchPoints. “He’s been doing a great job all year in putting his imprint on the game and helping us win close games or helping us open up some games with his play style and the force of his downhill attacks that he comes with every single night.”

Asked Norman Powell about what he’s seen from Jaime Jaquez Jr. and if the buzz around him being 6MOTY is deserved. “He definitely should be in the category…he’s been doing a great job all year and putting his imprint on the game…” #Heatnation pic.twitter.com/iWyziFYRLI — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) December 30, 2025

Miami is 18-15 before Saturday and Sunday's games against the Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans.