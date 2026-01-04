It appears San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama may return to action shortly after suffering an injury on New Year's Eve.

In the usual pregame press conference before the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Mitch Johnson said his All-Star center is “looking really good” and that “it's going well” in talking about his rehab.

“I expect for him to travel to Memphis,” Johnson said, alluding to the team's next game.

Wemby had already been ruled out for the Blazers game before the Spurs coach made the comments. The 7-foot-5 center didn't travel with the team to Indianapolis for their context the night before.

Wembanyama sustained a hyperextension of his left knee in a victory over the New York Knicks on the final night of 2025.

“We've said it from the start, it's day by day, and that's more than a couple of days away, so we'll have to see how it goes,” Johnson added.

The Spurs beat the Indiana Pacers 123-113 in their first game of the new year. The Blazers enter their game in San Antonio five games under .500.

Including the Portland contest, the 2023 first overall draft pick has missed 14 games this season. He's averaging team highs with 24.3 points and 11.7 rebounds to go along with 2.9 blocks and 3.4 assists in less than 30 minutes per game. They're averages that have dropped because of minutes restriction after he returned in mid-December from a month-long absence due to a calf strain.

“We all want him to play,” Johnson shared about his franchise cornerstone. “I know he's chomping at the bit, and we'll get him out there as soon as we can while not sacrificing or compromising anything.”

After winning 22 and 34 games in Wemby's first two seasons, the Spurs are enjoying a surge toward the top of the NBA standings. Only the Oklahoma City Thunder, who San Antonio has beaten all three times they've met, have a better record.