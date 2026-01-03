The Miami Heat are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday with the hopes of advancing to a 20-15 record. Early on in the contest, Bam Adebayo gave the Miami crowd a show after putting Rudy Gobert in the blender before hitting an impressive three-pointer.

Adebayo had the ball on the left corner with Gobert guarding him. The 28-year-old center made a move like he was going to drive to the basket, which forced the Timberwolves star to spin around in an attempt to keep up with him. However, Adebayo stepped back instead, making himself wide open from beyond the three-point line.

BAM ADEBAYO SENT RUDY GOBERT SPINNING FOR THE TRIPLE 😅pic.twitter.com/h4wo4MCsHs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 3, 2026 Expand Tweet

The three-time All-Star has had to step up for the Heat this season after the franchise decided to trade Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors nearly a year ago. With Tyler Herro dealing with a toe contusion, Bam Adebayo is serving as one of the most consistent options for Miami right now.

Saturday's contest is Adebayo's 27th game of the season. He entered the matchup averaging 17.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the three-point line. The Heat play a true team game, and thanks to head coach Erik Spoelstra's clever game planning, the team is remaining competitive in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat entered this game against the Timberwolves on a four-game winning streak. Miami has been impressive, to say the least, in the past week. There is still plenty of time between now and the playoffs. But this is a team that is looking sharp at the beginning of January.