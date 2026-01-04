PHOENIX– Competition can bring the best out of someone on the basketball court– just ask Phoenix Suns second-year center Oso Ighodaro. The even-keeled, calm demeanor the big man has shown why he's been a major advantage to this roster.

Earlier in the season, Ighodaro posted a +52 net rating in the Suns' drubbing of the Indiana Pacers in November. But more of that intensity unraveled in December against the Golden State Warriors when he got into a spat with teammate Dillon Brooks.

While the consistency hasn't been totally there, signs of improvement are clearly evident. During the 129-102 win on Friday against the Sacramento Kings, Ighodaro was the best center on the floor.

He finished with 15 points, six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Not only that, but the improved ball-handling that he displayed in the summer league showed up.

Ighodaro attacked downhill and showed the major physical discrepancy between him and the Kings' rookie center, Maxime Raynaud.

When the Phoenix big man stepped into the press conference room postgame and sat down, he knew he was ready to face any center, in part due to the guys he competes against in practice.

“I think we just have a great, versatile group,” Ighodaro said regarding the center depth. I think we all have our strengths and our weaknesses, and I think we've just really pushed each other even in the summer in training camp, just competing against each other.

“Each time you're playing against someone else, it's a different layer of bigs. So Mark (Williams) is good at certain things. Nick (Richards) is obviously a really good rebounder (and) physical. Playing against all these different types of bigs just gets the most out of each other.

“Just no egos.”

I asked Oso Ighodaro how the Suns’ center depth has grown his knowledge and confidence when he’s on the floor. “Each time you're playing against someone else, it's a different layer of bigs. So Mark (Williams) is good at certain things. Nick (Richards) is obviously a really good… pic.twitter.com/AQ3gg0KgIt — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) January 3, 2026

Oso Ighodaro continues to catch the eyes of Suns teammates

Guys like Brooks have been pushing Ighodaro to be more assertive, but others are more encouraging. Someone who has walked that fine line has been head coach Jordan Ott.

Article Continues Below

He has a high expectation for what Ighodaro can do, but it's not unrealistic. He wants his guy to be more assertive, like Brooks, but more so on the defensive end.

Ott mentioned postgame that switching on screen and rolls is one thing, but being disruptive on the switch is a completely separate entity. Plus, this was a nice bounce back after what took place in Cleveland on New Years Eve.

“In Cleveland we felt their bigs, bring the size and the contributions on both ends and tonight we dominated the big battle,” Ott said.

“They get just so underrated in the NBA, exactly what those bigs go through every single night, they are in every single action on both ends of the floor. We're lucky to have multiple, they bring multiple skills to what we need.”

Sunday will be a good test for Suns' Oso Ighodaro

The Suns will have a shot at redemption against the Oklahoma City Thunder, after they endured a 49-point beatdown during the NBA Cup quarterfinals. The team and identity has remained the same, but guys like Ighodaro can be the difference maker.

If he has the confidence to put the ball in the floor with the second unit– combining that with his playmaking– can open the door for a more spread-out offense.

Against the NBA's top team, he'll need to be aggressive but have confidence in every move he makes, but it seems that he's making those strides at the right time.