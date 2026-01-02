The Miami Heat had gone through some ups and downs over the past few weeks, but it looks like they're starting to see light at the end of the tunnel, and their win against the Detroit Pistons showed it. The one point of emphasis for the Heat was the third quarter, and they were able to win the period 31-27. After the game, Bam Adebayo shared how important it is to head coach Erik Spoelstra for them to dominate the quarter.

“Definitely a conversation,” Adebayo said via Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. “But more so, our mentality going into the third.. We feel like we have a drop off to start the third. Our coach is a maniac, and he’s going to emphasize it and pick at it until we get it right.

“So we’ve been getting this right, keep this going so he can stay off our backs.”

Jaime Jaquez Jr. also shared the importance of how they perform in the third quarter, which can go a long way in deciding the game.

“I think, you know, we’re just coming out with a different energy, different mentality,” Jaquez said. “Really just trying to assert our presence and our dominance. Especially if we have a lead going into the next half, we want to come out and be really strong.”

The Heat are now on a three-game winning streak after at one point losing eight of nine in December. Injuries have crept up on them, and Tyler Herro is sidelined with a toe contusion. It's uncertain when he'll be back on the floor, but as of recently, the Heat have been playing well in his absence.

Players such as Norman Powell have had to carry the scoring load for the offense, and Kel'el Ware has been a beast in the paint this season.