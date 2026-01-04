The Carolina Panthers entered a rainy Raymond James Stadium ready to snap a long dry spell. A win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands the Panthers a long-awaited NFC South title.

But a drought that began after the 2015 season is on the brink of stretching into 2026.

The Panthers botched an awful flea flicker attempt inside the red zone that became a turnover. Then the Bucs held on for the 16-14 home win Saturday — keeping Tampa Bay alive and kicking for the NFL Playoffs.

But this Panthers loss got fans optimistic for a division title down bad.

Fans rip Panthers but also crucial moment in Buccaneers loss

Fans started believing the officials housed the Panthers on multiple calls. Including on this scuffle that wasn't called in favor of Dave Canales and Carolina.

Refs absolutely hosing the Panthers with playoffs on the line. Missed personal foul and PI that shouldn't have been called on back-to-back plays. Totally changed the game pic.twitter.com/LpcT6N7yF4 — Sam Porter (@SammyP14) January 3, 2026

But that's not all. Rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan caught a big 31-yard pass on a third-and-two. Except “T-Mac” got called for a questionable offensive pass interference call.

Just embarrassing that this is a pass interference call on Tetairoa McMillan, regardless of what ESPN rules analyst is claiming. 🎥 @TWDTV1 pic.twitter.com/JDnk4lUu7u — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (BlueSky too now) (@sluggahjells) January 3, 2026

Carolina managed to stay in the game even with the rain off and on. But again, the Panthers controlled their own destiny — and botched that attempt.

Bryce Young whiffed on a crucial fumble — with one fan comparing it to Cam Newton's infamous recovery attempt in Super Bowl 50.

Now, the fate of the Panthers' even slimmer postseason hopes heads into Sunday. And with an unlikely ally Carolina must rally around.

An Atlanta Falcons win over the New Orleans Saints hands Carolina the division off tiebreaker rules, even despite the loss. Atlanta becomes the third 8-9 team in this division by beating N.O. However, a Saints win continues the Buccaneers' NFC South division winning streak to five seasons.