With the Miami Heat coming off a big win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, the team looks for its third straight win on Monday night against the Denver Nuggets. Though Bam Adebayo had been upgraded for the Heat and will likely return, fans are wondering about the status of Tyler Herro, who is dealing with a toe contusion.

Here's everything we know about Herro's injury and his playing status vs. the Nuggets.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Tyler Herro injury status vs. Nuggets

As the Heat have been encouraged by the progress that Herro has been making, he will be out for Monday's game against the Nuggets with the aforementioned injury, which is listed as “right big toe; contusion.” This will be his eighth straight game missed with the toe contusion and the 10th in the last 11 contests.

It has no doubt been a frustrating season for Herro, who already missed 17 games to start the year, recovering from an offseason ankle surgery.

“He's definitely making progress. I don't have a timeline for you. I'm encouraged by what I'm seeing,” Spoelstra said before Saturday's win over the Pacers.

Erik Spoelstra in the first vid says that Tyler Herro is “definitely making progress,” but no timetable, same with Bam Adebayo. Second vid, Spo said that Bam “really needed this time” for rest. “He was dealing with some deals because of overcompensation…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/Q4oZbgQveS — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) December 27, 2025

Spoelstra has continued to echo the same sentiments around Herro, though fans await to hear when the star guard will come back and make an impact on the team. At any rate, Herro will once again be out as Miami is 17-15 with the team looking for three straight wins on Monday against the Nuggets.

Heat injury report

Tyler Herro OUT (toe contusion)

Bam Adebayo PROBABLE (back soreness)

Vladislav Goldin OUT (G League)

Kasparas Jakcuonis AVAILABLE (ankle)

Article Continues Below

Keshad Johnson AVAILABLE (head illness)

Nikola Jovic AVAILABLE (elbow)

Pelle Larsson AVAILABLE (ankle)

Kel'el Ware AVAILABLE (quadriceps)

Terry Rozier OUT (Not with team)

Jahmir Young OUT (G Legague)

Nuggets injury report

Tamar Bates OUT (foot surgery)

Christian Braun OUT (ankle sprain)

Aaron Gordon OUT (hamstring strain)

Cameron Johnson (right knee injury management)