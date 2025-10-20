While the Miami Heat went winless in the preseason, the team is looking to make some noise in the regular season with the opener on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. As the Heat's offense will be “tricky,” as said by Nikola Jovic, the team will need a productive starting lineup, which head coach Erik Spoelstra reveals if he's come up with a set one or not.

Speaking after Monday's practice, Spoelstra would say that he is “still deciding” and when he does, it's not 100 percent that it will be the same in the second game.

“I’m still deciding. We’ll figure it out. Whatever the starting lineup is for game one it might not be for game two. We got time,” Spoelstra said, via video from user “HeatCulture13” on X, formerly Twitter.

One of the many debates going around Miami's fanbase is who will be starting alongside Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt between Kel'el Ware and Nikola Jovic. The latter had started the preseason with Adebayo, but due to an injury, Spoelstra put Ware with the starters, which he was in for a majority of the second half of last year.

“I think they're fine. Yeah, they've had some time now since training camp, and those minutes last year to play off each other,” Spoelstra said about Ware and Adebayo. “They feel comfortable with it. So there's some good things we can build on. For sure, we just don't want them, like, taking up the same space, you know, that doesn't do us any good. But they're aware of it, and they've been working on it.”

What the Heat's starting lineup should look like

With the Heat's comfort level in the new offense being a huge point of emphasis, there is a different answer between what the starting lineup should look like in Game 1 compared to Game 82. As the Heat's emphasis is a faster pace, which they have ranked towards the bottom of the league for the last handful of seasons, it should be Jovic along with Adebayo.

Jovic does give Miami a play-maker as a forward, while also being able to stretch the floor, and it doesn't even need mentioning how he continues to improve as he's 22-year-old. If the team are trying to play fast to start, they will get better results with pace from Jovic in the lineup, but overall for most of the season? The answer changes.

Ware and Adebayo were a fun frontcourt to watch last season as the rookie impressed in not just giving the Heat an athletic and versatile seven-foot center, but relegating Adebayo back to power forward. As the season progresses, don't be surprised if Ware starts more often.

The locks in the starting lineup are newcomerr Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, Adebayo, and Tyler Herro. But, Herro will miss the start of the season, leading to a question of the point guard spot between Dru Smith and Davion Mitchell.

It should be the latter in Mitchell who gave Miami everything they needed as a defensive stalwart, while being able to be a playmaker and shoot the three-ball. It remains to be seen who will be in the starting lineup, but fans will know before Wednesday's opener against the Magic.