The Miami Heat will be facing the Atlanta Hawks, and they have a few players on the injury report coming into the matchup. Tyler Herro has already been ruled out because of his toe, but Bam Adebayo is also listed on the injury report because of lower back soreness. Adebayo has been fairly healthy this season as he's tried to keep the team afloat, especially in their recent slump.

Adebayo is probably the Heat's most important player when looking at what he can do on both sides of the ball, and him not being on the floor wouldn't be ideal.

Bam Adebayo's injury status vs. Hawks

Adebayo is listed as doubtful against the Hawks, which means there's a good chance that he doesn't play. The hope is that he doesn't miss extended time so the Heat can get back on track, as well as himself. Adebayo has been in a slump over the past few games, and after their loss against the Toronto Raptors, he spoke about it.

“It sucks,” Adebayo said via Zachary Weinbeger of Clutch Points. “But it’s part of the NBA, it’s a long season. So, fighting through whatever I’ve got to fight through, figure out how I can impact winning, and do that instead of focusing on shots not falling. Just play basketball, and shots will eventually start falling.

“Shots not falling. That’s really what it is, and getting to my spots and figuring out how I can get a couple more touches throughout the flow of the offense.”

The Heat started the season off strong, especially on offense, where they were one of the best in the league. Over the past few weeks, they have taken a step back, and teams have figured out how to stop what they're doing.