Heading into the final week of the regular season, three massive matchups can alter the NFL's playoff picture. Saturday night's high-stakes NFC West tilt between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will not only help determine the division winner, but also where both squads stand in the NFC's seeding process. 49ers star George Kittle spoke about how strong the hatred of the Seahawks fanbase can be to reporters on Thursday. His thoughts were shared by team beat reporter Coach Yac on X, formerly Twitter.

“Seattle is one of my favorite stadiums because they hate us and it’s always twice as loud as any other stadium I ever play in,” Kittle said to the press Thursday afternoon. “It’s just a great atmosphere, and I love their hatred for us, and hopefully the Faithful will bring it this weekend for them.”

It's well known just how passionate the Seahawks' fanbase can be. Lumen Stadium is one of the loudest venues in all of professional sports. The 49ers have played many pivotal division games in their rivals' home turf since divisional realignment ahead of the 2002 season. However, the regular season's final game will be held in the friendly confines of Levi's Stadium. Can they get it done under the bright lights on Saturday evening?

49ers-Seahawks Week 18 clash set for massive playoff implications

Article Continues Below

At 13-3, the Seahawks hold a one-game lead over the 49ers. The two teams first met in Week 1 at Lumen Field, Seattle's home turf. San Francisco left the Pacific Northwest with a 17-13 victory. 16 weeks of football have occurred since that matchup. One game separates the 49ers from their 23rd division title.

Even though the regular season finale will be in San Francisco, it's well-known that the Seattle faithful will travel well to the Bay Area. The 49ers will need to defend their home turf not only against their rivals on the field, but from the fans in the stands as well. If Kittle and the rest of the teammates cannot do so, any hope of another division title could evaporate in an instant.