MIAMI – With the Miami Heat taking on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, the team is looking to get back on track after dropping eight of its last nine games. After the Heat's blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, one aspect of the team that should see a slight change is the offense.

As Miami took the league by storm with a 14-7 start, it was headlined by a new offensive philosophy emphasizing a free-flowing and fast-paced style. What it cut down on was pick-and-rolls, but with the NBA adapting to its style, one could see some of those screens ‘sprinkled' in, as teased by star Norman Powell.

“I mean, we got to do something to loosen up the defense,” Powell said after scoring 17 points vs. Toronto. “Especially when they're denying me, and not rotating and having the guys pretty much face guard me all game, you know, we got to do different things to loosen up the defense and be able to get me the ball and get into a position to attack and make plays. I thought when I did get the ball, being able to get down here, I was able to find guys and make the right reads, and trying to find a balance.”

“But I think the more and more we'll be able to work on it, you know, we just started sprinkling in a few games, so the more and more we're able to work on it and get the chemistry with the different guys that are in pick and roll and dribble handoffs and things like that,” Powell continued. “Finding out where the reads are, it'll get better, we just got to continue to clean it up and figure a way to get our offense back clicking.”

Heat's Bam Adebayo on a potential change in offense

As the Heat have experienced recent struggles after starting off the season as one of the league's highest scoring teams and No. 1 in pace, the performances individually have also faltered. One star player in a slump is team captain Bam Adebayo, who has averaged 11.2 points per game over the last four contests and shot under 40 percent from the field, who also said that sprinkling more screens could help.

“I think it just gives a slight change up to our game. I wouldn't say we would see it more, but a couple sprinkled here and there just to keep the defense unbalanced,” Adebayo said, after scoring nine points on Tuesday, likely to be out with back soreness for Friday's game.

At any rate, it remains to be seen how the offense changes over the season, but Miami looks to get back in the win column at 15-15 with a clash with Atlanta on Friday.