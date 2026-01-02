In a 124-95 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watched backup guard Ajay Mitchell score 17 points without missing a shot. The Thunder's defense staved off the Trail Blazers in the second half. Mitchell went 4-for-4 from the floor, including one three, and a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

After the win, Daigneault responded to Mitchell's perfect shooting performance and his role with the Thunder this season.

“He's obviously a very talented player and a really impactful player, really efficient player,” Daigneault said. “It's hard to establish yourself and be on the gas on a team that's really good — a team that's pretty established that you're coming into. And he's found an unbelievable blend and has threaded a very nice needle of asserting himself, and really not flinching.

“Not being afraid, and being on the gas, but also doing it in a way that's not inappropriate with what the rest of the team is doing. He's got a great diet on that. It's really impressive, and he competes on the other end. So, it makes it really easy to ride with him. He played a great game tonight,” Daigneault concluded.

Ajay Mitchell also finished with six rebounds, three assists, one block, and one steal in the Thunder's 29-point win against the Trail Blazers. The second-year guard has emerged as one of Daigneault's go-to players off the bench this season. Mitchell is averaging 14.1 points on 47.1% shooting, 3.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.

Chet Holmgren praises Thunder's defense against Blazers

Article Continues Below

While Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having another MVP-caliber season, the defending champions have the NBA's best defense this season. Chet Holmgren anchors the Thunder's defense in the frontcourt and did it at a high level against the Trail Blazers, finishing with a season-high six blocks in Wednesday's win.

After the game, Holmgren talked about the Thunder's stifling defense against the Trail Blazers.

“Playing as a unit on that end of the floor, just being connected. We’re all flying around. When you do that, you can really speed teams up,” Holmgren said. “But at the same time, you have to be ready to move fast, and help each other, as well, because you’re going to give up advantages. When that’s happening, you just gotta be able to cover for each other multiple times.”

The Thunder will face the Warriors on Friday.