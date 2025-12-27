As the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, 126-111, in what was a crucial victory for the team after losing eight of its last nine contests, the unit was without its two main stars, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. With the Heat looking to fully get back on track for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers, the team will once again be without the duo.

Miami's injury report came out at 1:00 p.m. (EST) as it revealed that Adebayo will miss a second straight game with lower back soreness, whereas Herro continues to miss more time with the big toe contusion. Saturday's game against the Pacers will be the seventh straight game missed for Herro; that's also the ninth in the last 10 with the toe injury, as he's already missed the first 17 contests from offseason ankle surgery.

There's no denying that injuries have plagued Miami this season, though Friday's victory over the Hawks was a great sign that the ship could be kept afloat for the time being, led by Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and others.

Is the back injury the reason for Bam Adebayo's struggles with the Heat?

Some could look at Adebayo's current Heat slump and this injury and put the pieces together that the back issue was the reason for the struggles. However, head coach Erik Spoelstra would not comment on whether it was the reason.

“I’m not going to comment on that. He wouldn’t want me to comment on that,” Spoelstra said Friday, according to The Miami Herald. “But we’ll just do as much treatment as we possibly can. I do know that he needs this right now.”

At the time, Spoelstra wasn't 100 percent sure whether Adebayo would need much more time to recover, saying that the team is treating him as “day-to-day.”

“We’ll see. We’ll treat him day-to-day,” Spoelstra said. “I know him. I know his personality. I know how much he wants to be out there. But since it is back soreness and he wasn’t moving well two days ago, it didn’t really get better yesterday. Today was just full treatment and some light activities. So we’ll see where he is tomorrow.”

At any rate, Miami will look to continue to stack wins as the team will face the Pacers without Adebayo and Herro once again.