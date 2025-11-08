Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is still reeling from his house catching fire. Still, he handled it with such poise.

Something that absolutely amazed Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr.

“You would have never known that anything tragic had happened today. He took it like a regular day.”

Luckily, nobody was injured in the fire, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause. Currently, Jaquez is averaging 17.4 points and 6.4 rebounds with the Heat. Meanwhile, Miami is off to a 5-4 start.

On Friday, Miami came out on top 126-108 over the Charlotte Hornets. Jaquez had a complete game with 18 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds. He is in his third season in Miami.

During the 2023-2024 season, Jaquez averaged 11.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. The following year, he averaged 8.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

He is known for his physical post-up play and strong defense.

Spoelstra has been with the organization since 1995. Since 2012, he's been the head coach and has won two NBA championships (2012, 2013).

Erick Spoelstra has a special connection with his players

During his time as head coach, Spoelstra has developed a strong relationship with his players in unique ways.

Essentially, he is very demanding of his players, yet he has cultivated substantial trust. When it comes to players such as Jimmy Butler, they have earned each other's trust. At the same time, they don't necessarily speak about their relationship; let the play on the court do the talking for them.

Then, with Bam Adebayo, it is much like a family dynamic at play. In other words, they don't just talk about basketball; they also talk about life.

When LeBron James was there, Spoelstra was instrumental in helping him harness his game, both as a player and as a leader. As a result, James won his first two championships back-to-back in 2012 and 2013.