As the Miami Heat made the trip to Denver to take on the Nuggets, disaster struck early on when Bam Adebayo's leg came down awkwardly while navigating around newly acquired forward Cam Johnson on a screen and limped off the court.

Taking to social media to break down what happened, Heat reporter Will Manso explained what happened, noting that Adebayo was questionable to return to the game.

“The Heat say that Bam Adebayo left tonight's game in Denver with a left foot injury,” Manso wrote on social media. “He is listed as questionable to return.”

The Heat followed close behind with a press release of their own, letting fans know that Adebayo's status was up in the air for the rest of the game.

Article Continues Below

“#MIAvsDEN INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo left tonight's game in Denver with a left foot injury,” the Heat shared. “He is listed as questionable to return.”

Originally drafted with the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Adebayo has rapidly become the face and focal point of the Heat, beating the undersized allegations early on to be named an All-Star three times and to an All-Defensive team five times. Without their fearless leader driving the proverbial ship, the Heat still found ways to stay competitive against a Nuggets team with NBA Finals aspirations, but really lagged behind in the second quarter, using Andrew Wiggins as their new offensive engine heading into the half.

Will Adebayo return to the game in Denver? Or could he miss the rest of the contest, or even future games, with a peskier injury? While only time will tell, this is a storyline Miami fans will be keeping a close eye on, as how goes Adebayo often goes the Heat for better or worse.