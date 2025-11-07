Kendrick Perkins recently claimed that the Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant may be best served with a trade to the Miami Heat. While his talent and potential, even at 26, remain unquestionable, consistent rumours and issues with the coaching staff have dominated the headlines of late.

This was best illustrated by Morant's own comments after a recent loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“According to them, probably don't play me, honestly. That's basically what the message was after, so it's cool,” Morant had said, per Newsweek.

“I feel like this relationship has run it’s course. I do think it’s time for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies to part ways. I do think there’s only one option for Ja Morant. One direction that he needs to go. He needs that Erik Spoelstra, Pat Riley Miami Heat culture,” Perkins had recently noted.

Pat Riley’s Miami Heat have always hunted stars. The team’s pursuit of elite talent, from LeBron James to Jimmy Butler, has shaped its brand, and Ja Morant’s trade value presents another tempting opportunity. That has allowed them to build a winning culture that resonates equally with superstars and up-and-coming players.

At 26, Morant is a bit of both, averaging 20.8 points, 6.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds this season. Yet his off-court controversies, injuries, and recent suspensions have caused trouble, so much so that Perkins believes only the Heat can get him back on track.

But how? Do they have the assets to actually pull off this trade?

Miami Heat’s move for Ja Morant will mean Tyler Herro going to the Grizzlies

For the Heat, that makes him gettable without gutting their future. For the Grizzlies, it’s a chance to move on from uncertainty while acquiring Tyler Herro, a 24-year-old sharpshooter locked in through 2027-28 at $33.6 million annually.

The proposed deal, Ja Morant for Tyler Herro plus further assets(cash, trade exception, draft picks) is a financial swing that could redefine both franchises. Morant, under contract through 2027-28 and owed $39.4 million next season, will help the Heat emerge as serious contenders almost immediately.

Morant’s potential fit in South Beach depends heavily on culture alignment. Miami’s ethos, driven by Pat Riley’s obsession with conditioning and discipline, is utterly demanding. However, their organizational rigidity and veteran core, including Bam Adebayo and newly acquired Andrew Wiggins, could further help stabilize Morant both on and off the court.

At the same time, Miami’s offensive system under Erik Spoelstra emphasizes spacing, movement, and read-and-react flow. That in itself is a sharp contrast to Morant’s ball-dominant, pick-and-roll-heavy rhythm.

Further, from Memphis’s viewpoint, Tyler Herro offers elite shooting and secondary playmaking but not franchise-cornerstone upside. Herro averaged 20 points and 4.5 assists last season while shooting 39 percent from deep.

Yet, as Memphis evaluates its long-term trajectory, trading a player of Morant’s caliber for a scorer without star-level creation could feel like settling. That suggests they may be able to snag another star from this deal.

Regardless, financially, the mechanics align. Morant’s $39.4 million salary can be absorbed through Herro’s contract and Miami’s $8.3 million trade exception from 2023. Memphis could also attach Terry Rozier in return for cap flexibility, while they take on someone like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to balance contracts.