On Friday, the Chicago Bulls got all of Giannis Antetokounmpo and then some, ask Ayo Dosunmu. As a result, the Bulls lost 126-110 for their second loss of the season.

In the process, Giannis came away with 41 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists.

Afterward, Matas Buzelis took time out to discuss what it will take to contain Giannis in the future, per CHSN Bulls.

“We have to be more physical,” he said. “[Giannis] is a tough player to guard. It's a collective group effort to stop him.”

In the end, Buzelis came away with 20 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. This year, Giannis is averaging 33.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game as the Bucks are off to a 6-3 start.

All the while, the future of Giannis in Milwaukee remains uncertain amid rumors of a potential trade.

Meanwhile, the Bulls remain on a hot start to the season at 6-2. On Saturday, they will hit the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After that, they will go back to Chicago to play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Altogether, the Bulls will play three consecutive games.

Buzelis is off to a strong start himself. Currently, he is averaging 15.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Giannis spoke of wanting to play for the Bulls at one time

Obviously, Giannis has become a folk hero in Milwaukee. In 2021, he led the Bucks to the NBA championship and was named Finals MVP.

The following year, Giannis expressed interest in playing for the Bulls in an interview with Fox32 Chicago.

“I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he'd be a liar,” he said.”It's a team that won multiple championships; it's a team that one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player to ever play this game, played for. So it's a no-brainer; everybody would love to play for Chicago.”

Now imagine how good the Bulls would be if Giannis were in the picture. Oh boy!