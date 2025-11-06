On Thursday, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra woke up to his house on fire. Luckily, he was not inside the house when the blaze broke out.

In the process, the Heat issued an official statement confirming that no one was injured in the fire.

“We are grateful to learn that nobody was harmed in the fire at Coach Spoelstra's residence this morning,” the statement read. “Our thoughts, prayers, and assistance are with Spo and his family during this time.”

The Heat have announced that nobody was harmed in the fire at Erik Spoelstra's house this morning

According to authorities, Spoelstra's home caught fire around 4:30 am. At this point, the cause of the fire remains unknown and is under an official investigation.

Currently, Spoelstra is in his 17th season as the Heat's head coach. He has been with the organization since 1995. During the 2008-2009 three-season period, Spoelstra became the head coach.

Since then, Spoelstra has become the winningest coach in franchise history. He has accumulated 787 regular-season and 110 postseason wins.

Additionally, he has led the Heat to six Eastern Conference titles.

In 2012 and 2013, Spoelstra was at the helm when the Heat won back-to-back NBA championships with LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh. During the 2013 season, he was named the Eastern Conference All-Star coach.

Meanwhile, the Heat are off to a 4-4 start. Additionally, the organization is caught in the lurch of the ongoing FBI gambling investigation with the arrest of guard Terry Rozier.

Erik Spoelstra is not alone.

Under unfortunate circumstances, Spoelstra finds himself in the company of other NBA figures who experienced a house fire.

Among the others included Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Reggie Miller, Tyrese Maxey, and JJ Reddick.

In February 1983, Kareem's Bel-Air mansion was destroyed in a fire, and many of its contents — including his prized Jazz collection — were lost.

During the 1997 season, Miller's mansion in Indiana was destroyed in an act of arson. No one was ever charged.

On Christmas Eve 2021, Tyrese Maxey's home in New Jersey caught fire, and no one was injured.

During the California wildfires in January, JJ Reddick's rented home was destroyed in Pacific Palisades.