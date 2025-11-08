Sacramento Kings veteran Russell Westbrook was in full-blown attack mode against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Kings faced the Thunder without Domantas Sabonis. Westbrook, looking to the King’s loss on the road to Oklahoma City earlier this season, had words for Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander before drawing a second consecutive foul.

In between the two fouls, Westbrook screamed out that Gilgeous-Alexander can’t defend before he drew the second foul, and nodded to himself before screaming out the same line about SGA’s defense.

“He can’t guard!” Wesbrook yelled out. “He can’t guard.”

Russell Westbrook after drawing back to back fouls on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “He can’t guard!, he can’t guard!” With replays pic.twitter.com/klqEaVqS3Q — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 8, 2025

Westbrook finished with a team-high 24 points on 9-of-17 attempts, including 5-for-9 from deep, nine assists, and six rebounds. He also coughed up seven turnovers on one end of the floor. At the same time, the Kings’ defense struggled on the other end, trying to slow down Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein amid a career night, leading Oklahoma City with 33 points and 19 rebounds.

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his ninth 30+ point performance this season, finishing with 30 points, three assists, and two steals before watching his team close out its ninth win in ten tries from the bench throughout the fourth quarter. While Westbrook’s efficient offense has been one of the more positive storylines of the Kings’ 2025-26 campaign, his seven turnovers against the Thunder set a new season high.

Starting in five of the Kings’ first nine games of the regular season, Westbrook is averaging 16.0 points on 47.7% shooting, including 45.7% from deep, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Russell spent the first 11 seasons of his NBA career with the Thunder, including Westbrook’s first — and only — NBA Finals appearance in 2012.

Doug Christie on narrative surrounding Kings’ Russell Westbrook

Article Continues Below

Kings head coach Doug Christie embraced Russell Westbrook before the season started, reminding reporters he doesn’t want the veteran guard to change anything about his game ahead of his tenure with the Kings. Christie, entering his first full season as head coach after the Kings fired Mike Brown mid-season last year, discussed his expectations for the 18-year veteran.

“I just want Russ to be Russ,” Christie said, per Sac Town Sports’ Brenden Nunes.

He doesn’t buy into the negative narrative surrounding Westbrook’s reputation.

“You see media and all these different things about Russ and, for me, none of that’s true,” Christie added. “He gives you everything that he has, and that’s what you want.”

The Kings will host the Timberwolves on Sunday.