The Miami Heat made franchise history during the first quarter of Friday night's NBA Cup matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

Going into the contest, Miami was without its key star players in Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro due to injury. The team had a 4-4 record prior to Friday, showing how they have been competitive to start the year.

Taking on a Hornets squad looking for winning momentum, the Heat did not let the opportunity to have a hot start get away from them. It was in the first quarter where they put up an incredible outing during the first 12 minutes of regulation, scoring 53 points in that span.

Their efforts allowed them to make franchise history. The 53 points they scored set a new record for most points they have scored in any quarter.

How Heat played against Hornets

The Heat's historic quarter did not go to waste as they took down the Hornets 126-108 in the NBA Cup matchup.

Charlotte kept up with Miami despite giving up 53 points in the first quarter. They countered with a 36-19 outing in the second period to only trail 72-69 at halftime. Despite the Hornets' efforts to make a rally, the Heat locked in outscore them 32-20 in the fourth quarter and secure the home win.

Shot selection and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Heat prevailed in both areas by making 51.5% of their total shot attempts and limiting their turnovers to just eight. It was the opposite for the Hornets, who only converted 38.1% of their total shots while committing 18 turnovers.

Six players scored in double-digits for Miami. Norman Powell led the way with 25 points, four rebounds and three assists. He shot 10-of-20 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line. Andrew Wiggins came next with 22 points and four rebounds, Pelle Larsson had 19 points and four rebounds, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. put up 18 points and nine assists. Meanwhile, Simone Fontecchio provided 11 points and Nikola Jovic scored 10 points.

The Heat will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.