A fire was reported at the house of Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra early on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025.

The news was reported by Local 10 News in Florida. Even hours after the fire started, smoke filled the air and flames reignited. The fire at Spoelstra's house came in around 4:36 am.

It has been called a “structure fire,” and two structures on the property were “fully involved” in the fire. Some of that is due to a “partial collapse” of the property. Unfortunately, it's being looked at as a “total loss” due to the severity of the fire.

Luckily, everyone is okay, and no injuries were reported. Footage of Spoelstra pacing earlier in the morning while the fire was going on is shown, and he looks distraught. He reportedly confirmed that it was his house.

One of the Heat's assistant coaches, Chris Quinn, was also spotted on the scene. It also sounds like Spoelstra's neighborhood will rally around the coach.

Who is Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra?

Spoelstra has been with the Heat for nearly 20 years. He started his tenure as an assistant coach in 1997, remaining in that role until 2008.

In 2008, Spoelstra was named the head coach of the team, and they haven't looked back since. He was the coach when the Heat won two NBA Finals with the Big Three: LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwayne Wade.

Additionally, he has served as the NBA All-Star Game head coach twice (2013 and 2022), and he won an NBA Championship as an assistant coach with the Heat in 2006.

Before his coaching career, Spoelstra was a player. He played college basketball at Portland from 1988 to 1992, going undrafted in the 1992 NBA Draft. He would play for three years before ending his playing career in 1995.

Currently, the Heat are 4-4 through eight games in the 2025-26 NBA season. They are in first place in the Southeast Division. The Heat are coming off a loss to the Denver Nuggets in their last game.