The 2024-25 season was long lost for the New Orleans Pelicans amid their barrage of injury woes. But the Pelicans should still have the pieces moving forward to compete for a playoff spot in the loaded Western Conference as soon as next season. To that end, they have decided to reward one of their players who have shown the most improvement thus far this season in two-way guard Brandon Boston Jr.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Pelicans have decided to convert Boston's two-way contract into a standard two-year deal. Boston has played quite a consistent role in the Pelicans' rotation amid injuries to the likes of Dejounte Murray and Herb Jones, and he has shown that he has a future in the league beyond being just a fringe member of the roster.

Boston, so far this season, is averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game on 44/35/79 shooting splits, spending time at both guard positions and expanding his game quite nicely. He's started 10 games for the Pelicans this season, averaging 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in those contests.

The biggest improvement in Boston's game is his playmaking and ballhandling. He has always shown that he can score in spurts, but it's how his game has become more well-rounded that has strengthened the Pelicans' faith in him. Only 23 years old, expect Boston to continue improving his game as he becomes a regular fixture in New Orleans' rotation.

Brandon Boston Jr. stands out as bright spot in Pelicans' nightmare season

If there's a silver lining to the Pelicans' brutal 2024-25 season, it's that it afforded the team an opportunity to see what they had in Brandon Boston Jr. Boston's first three seasons in the NBA were spent mostly playing a garbage time role with the Los Angeles Clippers, and it did not seem like he was going to have a long future in the league after the Clippers didn't bring him back after last season.

It wasn't even the Pelicans that first signed Boston this past offseason. Boston first latched on with the Spurs, and then was waived — leading to the Pelicans' eventual claiming of him off of waivers. So far, this has been paying dividends for both parties.

Next season, Boston will be playing behind Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, and Herb Jones, although considering his floor-spacing and secondary playmaking ability, he should fit in seamlessly in many lineups alongside his more ball-dominant teammates.